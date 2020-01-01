Kylie Jenner sounds in 2020 when sharing photos never seen before

I thought you kept up Kylie Jenner in 2019? Think again

The cosmetic tycoon of 22 years and E! The reality star is a newcomer of a particularly transformative year, and is heading towards 2020 with an affectionate look at its many milestones. Kylie shared a lot of photos never before seen in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, which painted a rare picture of her life behind the scenes, without social media filters.

For starters, Kylie's 155 million followers might be surprised to learn that her wrist fractured in several places last month, forcing her to wear a wristband. Then there are the endless memories he made with his daughter. Stormi Webster (No, there is never enough!) And some more spicy snapshots just in case.

"Happy new year," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "When you start to feel that things should have been better this year, remember all the mountains and valleys that took you HERE … There is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY."