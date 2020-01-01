Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott start the new year apart

So close yet so far!
When the clock stopped at midnight and officially started 2020, Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott We were definitely enjoying a fun night. But it turns out that the couple, again and again, decided to celebrate separately.
ME! News learned that Kylie started the new year in the Los Angeles hotspot, Delilah, with close friends, including Yris Palmer Y Zack Bia.
With a silver sequin dress, the keeping up with the Kardashians The star arrived after 9 p.m. And I spent the night dancing with friends.
"At midnight, she had her friends and everyone took videos on her phone. Kylie was very lively and looked like she had a fun night of single girls with friends," a witness shared with E! News. "He kissed his friends on the cheek at midnight, but that was his only midnight kiss."
They tell us that Kylie left with Yris after midnight. Our eyewitness added that she seemed to be in a "very festive mood."
As for Travis, it seems that he spent the last day of 2019 with Weekend at his luxurious party in Beverly Hills. As seen on social networks, the man behind "The Hills,quot; and "I Feel It Coming,quot; organized a celebration party in a massive mansion.
Tacos, chips and churros were served. And yes, the music was playing all night.
Despite not celebrating New Year's Eve together, there is still a lot of love between Stormi Websterparents
In a recent interview with XXL In the magazine, Travis opened up about fatherhood and admitted that he always had a weakness for Kylie.
"Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She is like my best friend. It makes life a little easier. It just inspires me and amazes me every day with how she is thinking. It's crazy," he told the publication. . "I love his mom and I always will."
Happy new year you two!
