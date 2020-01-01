Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott start the new year apart

So close yet so far!

When the clock stopped at midnight and officially started 2020, Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott We were definitely enjoying a fun night. But it turns out that the couple, again and again, decided to celebrate separately.

ME! News learned that Kylie started the new year in the Los Angeles hotspot, Delilah, with close friends, including Yris Palmer Y Zack Bia.

%MINIFYHTML0f47327e991c8929e09390b62a1e95df11% %MINIFYHTML0f47327e991c8929e09390b62a1e95df12%

With a silver sequin dress, the keeping up with the Kardashians The star arrived after 9 p.m. And I spent the night dancing with friends.

"At midnight, she had her friends and everyone took videos on her phone. Kylie was very lively and looked like she had a fun night of single girls with friends," a witness shared with E! News. "He kissed his friends on the cheek at midnight, but that was his only midnight kiss."