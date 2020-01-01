Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott launch 2020 separately: will they be together again?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were very close to each other on New Year's Eve, however, that doesn't mean they get back together. A report of E! Online revealed that Kylie and Travis were in different places when the clock struck midnight last night.

Although they both share a son together, Kylie and Travis were in different hot spots in the city. ME! News reported that Kylie was at the Los Angeles access point, Delilah, along with her friends like Zack Bia and Yris Palmer.

The reality star of keeping up with the Kardashians The star arrived there at 9:00 pm and spent most of the night dancing and having fun. A source that spoke with E! News said she and her friends made a countdown until 12:00 a.m.

Kylie kissed some of her friends at midnight, but the sources didn't see her with any boy. The experts who spoke with the store claimed that Kylie seemed to be in a great "mood of celebration,quot; and danced with her friends for hours.

Across the hall, Travis Scott celebrated the last day of 2019 along with The Weeknd at his luxurious $ 80,000,000 estate party. The Weeknd kicked off the party in its huge mansion, which was attended by many of the most important stars in the industry.

ME! He reported that The Weeknd's party included an interesting selection of foods, including churros, chips and tacos. The music played all night. Despite the breakup of the celebrity couple, the sources, including Kylie herself, have repeatedly insisted that she and the rapper are doing everything possible to raise their child in a friendly way.

During a conversation with journalists from XXL magazine, Travis talked about what it was like to be a father and also admitted that he always had a place in his heart for Jenner. Travis described his daughter with Kylie, Stormi, as one of the "best human beings,quot; he knows.

Ad

Scott says he feels inspired by her every day and was incredibly surprised by the way he learns things daily.



Post views:

one