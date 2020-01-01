KUWK: Kendall Jenner spends New Year's Eve with Ben Simmons amid rumors of reconciliation

%MINIFYHTMLb79f3118cea34e3d8f99610355b88ce79% %MINIFYHTMLb79f3118cea34e3d8f99610355b88ce710%

It seems that the supermodel celebrated NYE with his ex, Ben Simmons, amid rumors that they are actually back together! Welcoming the new decade with him obviously only makes people even more convinced that he and Kendall Jenner have met.

However, although the night between the years can be a very romantic occasion to spend a special, Kendall and Ben were not alone.

Apparently, they were seen at a 76ers rooftop party with a group of their friends.

That does not mean they are not together again, of course!

TMZ was the first media to get a picture of the group and shows that Kendall looked impressive for the party.

She was wearing a black mini dress with buttons and heels by Amina Muaddi.

As for Ben, he was also dressed to impress, wearing a silver sequin bomber jacket with his otherwise black suit.

Suspicions that could be an article once again began on December 13 when Jenner's older sister was seen attending a 76ers game.

I was sitting with some of the athlete's friends and trying to go unnoticed wearing everything in black and choosing a high box for the game.

Anyway, some fans still managed to see her.

Next to a supermodel clip in the arena, a social media user wrote: "Kendall with Ben's friends arriving at the Sixers game in Philadelphia, today (12/13) BENDALL HAS RETURNED !!! "

Initially they began to be seen in May 2018 and, although they kept everything private, it seems that they left for almost exactly one year.

People reported at that time that ‘The relationship went on. She spends time with her friends and is in fun mode again. "



