Kurz and the Austrian Greens reach a New Year coalition agreement | News

The conservative leader of Austria, Sebastian Kurz, reached a coalition agreement on Wednesday with the Greens to ensure his return to power and bring the leftist party to the government for the first time, three months after Kurz won a parliamentary election.

The agreement marks a left turn for Kurz, whose last coalition was with the far-right Freedom party.

Plus:

It also means that Austria will join the member states of the European Union, Sweden and Finland, to have the Greens in government, albeit in a secondary role, at a time of increasing calls for urgent action on climate change.

After a final round of coalition talks on New Year's Day and two days of leaking the names of the new cabinet members, Kurz and his Green counterpart said they had reached an agreement, as widely expected.

However, they delayed in providing details of their plans, which will be presented to the public on Thursday.

"We have reached an agreement," Kurz told reporters along with the leader of the Greens, Werner Kogler. "We managed to unite the best of both worlds," he added.

The two will become chancellor and vice chancellor of the new government, and the Greens will control only four of the 15 ministries, which roughly reflects their performance in the September 29 elections.

The Kurz Popular Party (OVP) won with 37.5 percent of the votes, while the Greens came in fourth with 13.9 percent.

"It is possible to reduce the tax burden and green the tax system," Kurz said, referring to the central campaign promises of each party and hinting at the content of the agreement.

The Greens said they wanted an investment package in environmental measures and make products that harm the environment more expensive.

Compromise solution

For the Greens, many of whose supporters viscerally oppose Kurz and his strong hard line on immigration, entering the government with Kurz was a trade-off between the power policy commitments and the opportunity to shape the policy after making campaign for rapid action against climate change.

If your coalition can be maintained for five years, it will depend on whether the Greens can demonstrate that they have achieved concrete results in at least some key areas.

They will control an expanding ministry that covers the environment, transport, infrastructure and energy, authorities say.

For Kurz, regaining the reins of power is also an opportunity to soften his image after 17 months in coalition with an extreme right who shared his views on immigration, but was also prone to anti-Semitic and xenophobic scandals.

But immigration is likely to remain a point of friction with the greens on the left.

Partnering with the Greens, who campaigned in "clean environment, clean policy," is also an opportunity to turn the page of their association with the Freedom Party (FPO).

His coalition collapsed in May after FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache was caught in a video offering to settle state contracts.