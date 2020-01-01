Kim Jong-un adopts a wait and see approach while Trump faces a difficult year

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has long threatened to "find a new way,quot; if the United States persists with sanctions. And when North Korea announced its new "revolutionary,quot; form on Wednesday, the strategy revealed both a challenge and deep caution in facing President Trump.

Kim promised, in a long policy statement, to expand his country's nuclear force, making vague threats of showing a "new strategic weapon,quot; in the near future and "switching to shocking action." He warned that North Korea would not be subject to a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests.

But he also moderated those threats by omitting the details. Mr. Kim did not explicitly say that he was formally lifting the moratorium on the test or that he was finishing diplomacy. Instead, he said his efforts to expand his nuclear weapons capabilities could be adjusted "depending on the future attitude of the United States."

It is a wait and see approach that leaves room for more negotiations.

Analysts say Kim is making a calculation in the context of political uncertainty in the United States, where Trump faces both a trial by political trial and an election. The North Korean leader, they said, does not necessarily want to rush to reach an agreement that could be revoked if Trump does not win a second term.