Kim Jong-un adopts a wait and see approach while Trump faces a difficult year

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has long threatened to "find a new way,quot; if the United States persists with sanctions. And when North Korea announced its new "revolutionary,quot; form on Wednesday, the strategy revealed both a challenge and deep caution in facing President Trump.
Kim promised, in a long policy statement, to expand his country's nuclear force, making vague threats of showing a "new strategic weapon,quot; in the near future and "switching to shocking action." He warned that North Korea would not be subject to a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests.
But he also moderated those threats by omitting the details. Mr. Kim did not explicitly say that he was formally lifting the moratorium on the test or that he was finishing diplomacy. Instead, he said his efforts to expand his nuclear weapons capabilities could be adjusted "depending on the future attitude of the United States."
It is a wait and see approach that leaves room for more negotiations.
Analysts say Kim is making a calculation in the context of political uncertainty in the United States, where Trump faces both a trial by political trial and an election. The North Korean leader, they said, does not necessarily want to rush to reach an agreement that could be revoked if Trump does not win a second term.
"Kim Jong-un continues to cover his bets," said Jean H. Lee, a North Korean expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington. "I think we will see Kim continue to find ways to provoke Washington as a way to win the lead in future nuclear negotiations without directly challenging President Trump."
While waiting, Mr. Kim can continue to play the hard guy role, increasing the stakes in his nuclear policy. North Korea can expand its nuclear arsenal, produce more fuel for bombs, build more nuclear warheads and improve its missile capabilities.
Less predictable is whether or when Kim could deliver an enraging message to Trump testing a nuclear weapon or an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Such a test could precipitate another "fire and fury,quot; response from Mr. Trump. When Mr. Kim conducted these tests for the last time, in 2017, Mr. Trump threatened to "it totally destroys North Korea, "prompting fears of a possible war.
Tensions eased after North Korea declared a test moratorium in April 2018. And after Trump met with Kim in Singapore later that year, the president said the two "fell in love."
That moratorium is still the best result Mr. Trump can cite from his intermittent diplomacy with Mr. Kim, one that the North Korean leader may distrust retiring too soon.
By stepping carefully, Pyongyang also avoids more economic pain. The launch of a long-range missile would trigger another round of United Nations sanctions, and such tests could also provoke China and Russia at a time when Kim needs her help to avoid The pain of current international measures.
Those sanctions require that China, Russia and other countries send North Korean workers to their homes late last month, depriving Kim's government of a key source of foreign exchange. North Korea is also increasingly dependent on Chinese tourists as an alternative source of income, and Kim has recently built a number of tourist areas to attract them.
In his policy report this week, Kim acknowledged that his country's efforts in economic reform faced "serious problems,quot; and "were not making visible progress," according to state media. He also denounced "evil practices and stagnation,quot; in key industries and criticized his economic officials for "simply shouting the slogan of self-reliance,quot; while lacking leadership and "responsibility,quot; to modernize the economy.
(The Northern state news agency diluted Mr. Kim's criticism in his English version of the report, indicating that it was primarily for internal consumption.)
Kim also said he was preparing for a "protracted,quot; confrontation with Washington, and urged the North Koreans to accept it as "an accomplished fact that we have to live under sanctions." After 18 months of hesitant diplomacy, he said he was convinced that his country should stick to "self-reliance,quot; instead of adopting the "bright transformation,quot; of its economy that Trump promised if Pyongyang abandoned his nuclear weapons.
Kim also called on his people "to never exchange the security and dignity,quot; provided by the North's nuclear deterrent, "even though we tighten our belts."
With that, he essentially admitted that his previous approach to Washington had failed.
In 2012, in his first public address as leader of the country, Kim promised that North Koreans "would never have to tighten their belts again." When he convened the Central Committee of the party the following year, he declared the parallel search for the economy. Growth and a nuclear arsenal. And at an April 2018 committee meeting, Kim said that he had completed his nuclear force and that, therefore, he could now stop nuclear testing and ICBM and focus entirely on economic growth.
Kim met with Trump in Singapore two months later. But the talks between the two were interrupted last February in Vietnam, and the two leaders failed to reach a denuclearization agreement. Kim returned home empty-handed, without the relief of sanctions that her country urgently needed to achieve economic growth.
That stasis led to the deadline set by Mr. Kim, who warned that the United States had until the end of 2019 to offer concessions. Pyongyang promised a "Christmas gift,quot; if Washington does not advance in lifting the sanctions, making an implicit threat that North Korea can return to its old customs and put an end to the self-imposed moratorium.
But the deadline also showed how desperately Mr. Kim wanted financial relief. By switching to a more difficult line, Kim was juggling an increasingly difficult balancing act.
"Kim's long accumulation of his New Year's message has made North Korea seem limited," said Professor Leif-Eric Easley of Ewha Womans University in Seoul. "He tries to use China and Russia to get a financial benefit, but he doesn't want to appear dependent or committed." He pushes his military engineers to develop more sophisticated weapons, but he has to consider the risks of the tests failing. He wants to increase diplomatic pressure on South Korea and the United States, but he knows that a great provocation will probably bring more sanctions to his regime. "
On New Year's Day, Mr. Kim did not face his people with a nationally televised speech as he had done in previous years. Instead, the state media published its policy statement, which came after a four-day meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers Party, the highest decision-making body in North Korea.
Mr. Kim's new guidelines meant that "North Korea will abandon denuclearization talks with the United States, accept prolonged confrontation and sanctions as reality, and strengthen its self-empowerment, including its nuclear and missile capabilities," Cheong Seong said. Chang, senior analyst at the Sejong Institute in South Korea.
And Mr. Kim seems to be giving the hardline military a more prominent role in his government, even if it is not clear when and if he will test an ICBM.
North Korean state media reported recently that it was accelerating the development of new weapons technologies, like solid fuel missiles that are more difficult to intercept and a new ballistic missile launched from a submarine.
"We must hope that the elements of the regime will favor the testing of several new systems, which will probably include new solid-fuel missiles with intercontinental reach, as well as new warhead designs," said Adam Mount, a member of the Federation of American Scientists. in Washington.
"As the talks stalled," Mount said, "these elements will have constantly gained influence."