Khloe Kardashian says "happily,quot; goodbye to 2019 in a thoughtful post

Khloe Kardashian welcome 2020 with open arms.
Just a few hours before starting a new year, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star took to Instagram where he shared new family photos with his baby True thompson.
At the same time, the E! The reality star couldn't help but admit that she is "happily saying goodbye,quot; to 2019.
"They tell you that you shouldn't look back, but I'm going to suggest you do it. Be brave, look back and reflect on your last year; or the last decade! It's okay to remind you what you went through and what you got over," he wrote to his followers. "We may not be able to control what happens to us, but we can control how we react."
Khloe continued: "We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So, let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always gives you support. Have faith in that life will improve as we believe in ourselves. We must feel internally grateful for everything and strive to be better people on a daily basis. "
While sharing photos of his family, Khloe also reminded his fans how "amazing,quot; his life is.
"Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that what we carry with us is much greater than what we leave behind," he explained. "I am choosing to take only the happiest moment! While I made this video last year; I can't help smiling! It's true that you are all my heart! My happy place! My forever and ever! I love you. "
While it's not clear where Khloe celebrated New Year’s Eve this week, Kim Kardashian He traveled to the snowy mountains of Wyoming with his children.
As for Kendall Jenner, social media posts suggest she was in Philadelphia with a rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons.
Ultimately, Khloe has a final message for those who continue to keep up with their family.
"I pray that you leave everything that does not serve you for purpose, happiness, peace, love and health in 2019," he concluded. "2020, I welcome you with all my heart!"
