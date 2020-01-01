Khloe Kardashian & # 39; trying to integrate & # 39; to Tristan Thompson in his life

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly trying to "integrate,quot; Tristan Thompson more into his life, supposedly for the sake of his daughter, True.

"She is trying to practice self-care and self-love, and integrate Tristan into her life more and more," a source told US Weekly. "She is focused on being a great mother to True," the source adds, but also shared that Khloe still feels burned by Tristan.

Tristan made headlines after he was caught trying to put the movements of Khloe's little sister, Jordyn Woods, best friend. Khloe was criticized for her handling of the situation, as she seemed to be more angry with Jordyn and publicly blamed her baby Daddy.

Tristan had also been caught on camera cheating Khloe with two women in a club while she was pregnant with her daughter. But as time passes, the couple has spent more time together, fueling speculation that in the coming months they could reconcile.