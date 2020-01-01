Home Entertainment Khloe Kardashian & # 39; trying to integrate & # 39; to...

Khloe Kardashian & # 39; trying to integrate & # 39; to Tristan Thompson in his life

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly trying to "integrate,quot; Tristan Thompson more into his life, supposedly for the sake of his daughter, True.

"She is trying to practice self-care and self-love, and integrate Tristan into her life more and more," a source told US Weekly. "She is focused on being a great mother to True," the source adds, but also shared that Khloe still feels burned by Tristan.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©