Keyshia Cole leaves social networks due to these photos

It seems that Keyshia Cole desperately needs peace and tranquility while the singer tries to escape unwanted attention on social networks.

According to recent news, Cole deleted his accounts on both Twitter and Instagram because he already had enough of his contention with rapper O. T. Genasis.

The dispute between the two musicians began in early December, when the rapper transformed the text of Cole's hit song, "Love," with his own version of the lyrics.

At that time, the interpreter of "CoCo,quot; controlled the diva sharing a video of him singing the modified hit. The images quickly rose to fame and even made Keyshia intervene and remove the YouTube video clip.

During an appearance on Fox Soul, the "I Changed My Mind,quot; singer later gave her reasons why her reaction was so direct.

Cole was upset that someone changed his song that way when he really tried to get back to where his music used to be, and his classical songs shouldn't bother.

Keyshia also asked rhetorically how they were supposed to pay him if people invented new versions of his songs and didn't send him money in return.

Meanwhile, O. T. Genasis's attacks on the new mother continued, while sharing a photo on Instagram, in which the rapper wore a sweater with Cole's face and the words "Merry Crip-mas,quot; on it.

The celebrity captioned her post saying she had fun last night and had an "ugly sweater party."

A fan told him: “Leave Keyshia alone! That is why blacks cannot ascend! These are the people who ruin our communities. A group of adults in gangs destroying our neighborhoods. It's sad. Too busy playing and not respecting coming together. Everything I am saying! What is so cunning about you being consumed by her? I do not understand."

A second commentator declared: “You really revalued Keyshia cole's music, he fell, you just admired his song and you gave it a spin like when people try songs, she saw that you could enter a video, maybe even do a lite tour she stumble n petty.

A third person intervened with: "I feel where you come from and where it comes from." They really should have talked about this so as not to bring it to the media 💪💙 that's his classic, so he probably felt he could have asked first. "

Ad

Some say that Cole should probably ignore the rapper.



Post views:

0 0