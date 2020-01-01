Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case was resolved after the accuser's death

Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case was recently resolved after the death of one of the accusers, a report by The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Reportedly, the lawsuit filed against the actor by an unknown masseuse was rejected and all parties, including Spacey, his team and the plaintiff, filed documents, ending the legal dispute.

Named in the case as "John Doe," the man claimed that Kevin demanded that he touch his genitals twice during a massage at his home in Malibu, California. Initially, the judge in the case allowed the case to continue despite Kevin's objection that the person was hiding his identity.

After his death, the prosecutor's lawyers informed Kevin's team about the news and subsequently filed a death notice in court, which initiated a three-month timer for the plaintiff's estate to replace him in the case.

The special administrator who took charge of the case on behalf of the plaintiff, in addition to Spacey, submitted a stipulation to abandon the case with prejudice, which means that they cannot appear again in court. So far, the terms of the agreement have not been disclosed to the public.

Interestingly, this occurs after the news of the death of another Kevin Spacey accuser, Ari Behn, the Norwegian author who committed suicide. Kevin also released a new Instagram video in which he portrayed his character Frank Underwood.

Nick Markus published the sexual assault claims of the Norwegian author earlier this year, where he explained that he had a conversation with Kevin and after a pleasant little talk, Kevin grabbed his "b * lls,quot; under the table.

As previously reported, Kevin has managed to get away from civil charges and lawsuits repeatedly since Anthony Rapp first accused him of sexual abuse in late 2017, after the wave of accusations that arose after the Weinstein scandal.

Anthony accused Mr. Spacey of trying to seduce him sexually at a party one night after a play in which they worked together. Kevin was just over 20 years old at the time, and Anthony was only 14 years old.



