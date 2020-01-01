Kenya Moore prays that her heart is open to forgiveness, understanding and compassion

Kenya Moore shared most of her love photos of 2019, and is excited about her brokers on her social media account. Check out his message to fans below.

Te #Teamtwirl you are really my riders. I love you so much, guys … not only because I like my photos, but because I am really involved in my happiness. 2019 #topnine has been a year of great joy: to have @thebrooklyndaly as a child and watch her grow, prosper and inspire so many people & # 39; & # 39 ;, Kenya began in her post.

She continued and wrote: ‘As you can see … you loved my family's photos more. I pray that my heart is open to forgiveness, understanding and compassion. I pray for the same for those I have hurt. I really have an angel in my life … more than one and God has never given me anything I can't handle. God bless you all if you and all your dreams, desires and prayers come true in the next decade. ❤️ Kenya ’

Fans praised her and wished the best for Kenya and her loved ones:

Someone said: "Wishing you and your family all the blessings and happiness of the world."

Another follower published: ‘That's why I love this lady, she had a heart and a desire for the right thing. I am the Kenyan team for sho. I've been from the beginning😍. I am praying for you and your beautiful family. "

A fan wrote: ‘Blessing for you and that beautiful angel, and your family! The next decade will be EPIC! 😘😘 ’

Ad

Kenya and Marc Daly separated not so long ago and NeNe Leakes had something to say about it.



Post views:

0 0