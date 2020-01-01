Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons saw lips closed at the end of the year party

%MINIFYHTML2a3fc54a79f2b3f29493bc920ae433449% %MINIFYHTML2a3fc54a79f2b3f29493bc920ae4334410%

According to one source, the supermodel and the basketball star arrived at the Attico rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia around 11:30 p.m. and I stayed for the clock to mark midnight.

Kendall Jenner Y Ben Simmons They are apparently back. The former turned on the rumors when they saw them attend a private New Year's Eve party together at the Attico rooftop restaurant in downtown Philadelphia on Tuesday night, December 31.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Kendall was seen entering the building with the basketball star following her closely. The site reported that the two arrived around 11:30 p.m. local time and I stayed for the clock to mark midnight. For the party, the supermodel remained elegant and simple with a black shirt dress, as Ben opted for a matching look with a black shirt under a bomber jacket.

The images of them inside the party have also come online, showing them that they seem to be closing their lips while they ring in 2020 along with other party goers.

Kendall and Ben have been dating from time to time since 2018. According to reports, they first met in May 2018, but separated four months later. The two reconciled in November of the same year, although their relationship at that time did not last long either. They called him a second time last May.

"Kendall and Ben are not together, but the two are on good terms," ​​a source said about their second separation at the time. "Both Kendall and Ben are extremely busy, and for now the relationship does not work for them. Kendall and Ben have taken breaks in the past and have come back together. They are very good at knowing when the relationship works for them and when it is not. Kendall looks forward to a busy summer of work, but also spending time with his friends. "

Prior to his affair with Ben, Kendall has been linked to several other stars that included Blake griffin, A $ AP Rocky Y Harry Styles. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star, however, had never confirmed the rumors. Meanwhile, Ben was previously in a relationship with Tinashe.