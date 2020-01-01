Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons celebrate New Year's Eve together

Well, look what we have here!
For those who keep up with the Kardashians this New Year's Eve, we may have discovered where Kendall Jenner It was ringing in 2020.
In a video obtained by TMZ, the supermodel went to a rooftop restaurant called Attico located in downtown Philadelphia. And spoiler alert: I wasn't alone!
Ben Simmons He followed her closely when they entered the place around 11:30 p.m. local time. Kendall wore a mini shirt dress while the NBA player wore a completely black outfit.
And in another twist, some additional photos have circulated online that makes the Internet convinced that these two shared a kiss when the clock stopped at midnight.
Ultimately, this famous couple continues to keep fans guessing as they try to rekindle their romance in private.
Although Kendall attended some of Ben's basketball games, the reality star is not addressing all the rumors of romance.
At the same time, a source recently shared with E! The news that these two are seeing each other again and hope to retry their romance.
"They took a break because it was difficult to maintain a relationship with their schedules. But they kept in touch and there was never a messy break or resentment," our source shared. "Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben during the last weeks in Philadelphia. He has been flying to see him whenever he can."
And for those curious to know what makes these two work, those who are close to the couple assure us that they really enjoy spending quality time together.
"They really want and want to be part of each other's lives," shared our source. "They feel very comfortable with each other and always laugh. They work well together."
We cannot wait to see what develops in the new year.
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!
