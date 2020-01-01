Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons celebrate New Year's Eve together

Well, look what we have here!

For those who keep up with the Kardashians this New Year's Eve, we may have discovered where Kendall Jenner It was ringing in 2020.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the supermodel went to a rooftop restaurant called Attico located in downtown Philadelphia. And spoiler alert: I wasn't alone!

Ben Simmons He followed her closely when they entered the place around 11:30 p.m. local time. Kendall wore a mini shirt dress while the NBA player wore a completely black outfit.

And in another twist, some additional photos have circulated online that makes the Internet convinced that these two shared a kiss when the clock stopped at midnight.