Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick on New Year's Day just hours after the engagement

%MINIFYHTML37a79e226e81ed0121ddab951bd7495c9% %MINIFYHTML37a79e226e81ed0121ddab951bd7495c10%

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Suddenly Susan & # 39; he exchanges wedding vows with his fiance in an intimate ceremony at his home only a few hours after announcing his New Year's Eve engagement.

Up News Info –

Kathy Griffin started the New Year in style when he married his long-term partner Randy Bick – Only a few hours after announcing that the couple was engaged.

The 59-year-old comedian went to social networks just before midnight on New Year's Eve, on December 31, 2019 to announce her engagement, sharing a sweet clip of the couple as they talked about their impending nuptials and gave them They told fans that the ceremony would take place "after midnight."

<br />

%MINIFYHTML37a79e226e81ed0121ddab951bd7495c11% %MINIFYHTML37a79e226e81ed0121ddab951bd7495c12%

Returning to the platform only six hours later, the "Kathy Griffin: My life on list D"Star shared a short video of the opening of the intimate ceremony, which was officiated by"Grace and Frankie"star Lily tomlin and took place at Griffin's home in Hollywood, California, in the early hours of January 1, 2020.

In the clip, the star positioned herself and Bick before Tomlin as she prepared to begin the process, but repeatedly interrupted the actress while speaking with the writer and director Jane Wagner, who was invited to join the couple.

"The whole ceremony lasted just under 14 minutes, but I have to give the boys the first 75 seconds without cutting. I LOVE IT! We promised them atypical," he wrote. "We are in love and we can't stop laughing. Thanks @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear."

<br />

Griffin and Bick, 41, have been dating since 2011. Griffin and Bick, 41, have been dating since 2011.