Kanye West rushes to finish & # 39; Jesus is born & # 39; in 24 hours

Launched on December 25 to coincide with the festive Christmas holiday, the follow-up of & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; It was not finished until the last minutes.

Kanye west he spent his Christmas Eve running to finish his new gospel album "Jesus is born".

The rapper ran to make sure the new Sunday Service record was released to fans on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, and he didn't even finish mixing all the songs until the last minute.

"The album was mastered at 1 a.m. on Christmas morning," Roy LaManna of the music technology company Vydia told Rolling Stone.

Kanye hired Roy and his Vydia team to launch the launch to online streaming platforms and other media less than a day before it reached the listeners.

"(Jesus' album is born) was exported and uploaded at 5 am. We downloaded and delivered (to broadcast services) at 7 or 8 am," recalls the businessman.

All the effort seems worthwhile: Kanye has returned to the list of Billboard's best gospel albums with the release, credited to the Sunday Service Choir. The new album enters the new countdown at number two, with 6,000 equivalent album sales.