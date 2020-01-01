Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls miss New Zealand training with & # 39; flu symptoms & # 39; | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML3b6914a92273959e5c04442310efa48c9% %MINIFYHTML3b6914a92273959e5c04442310efa48c10%





The captain of New Zealand lost training with illness

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls were sent back to the New Zealand team's hotel with "flu symptoms,quot; on Wednesday.

New Zealand is hoping that its captain and Nicholls will be able to face Australia in the third round on Friday.

The couple appeared on the Sydney Cricket Ground for an optional training session, but the team's medical staff thought it was better to keep them away from the other players.

Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen "They're fine, they really don't feel good today.

"They had some flu symptoms and I'm sure they'll train again tomorrow. They're pretty tough, so rest today. It's been the last two tests, so it's a good opportunity to have a day off and come back tomorrow."

While Australia has already reaped the three-game series with victories in Perth and Melbourne, the SCG victory would raise New Zealand from fifth to third place in the World Test Championship table.