Kandi Burruss received 45.5 million likes in 2019 – Check out her post

Kandi Burruss had a really exciting 2019, and he wanted to share this with his fans on social media. Check out his recent post on IG.

‘2019 was good for me! Honestly, this whole decade has given me a lot of positive growth and good memories. Of course, like everyone else, I had not so great moments, but they had a lot more good than bad, and that's what I choose to hold on to. I look forward to what the next decade will bring. Especially in 2020 !!!! Praying for good health, happiness, fun and good vibes! Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone said: ‘Kandi loves you and all your beautiful and amazing family. I admire you for everything you have accomplished. Happy New Year! See you in 2020 💐 ’

One commenter wrote: "Happy new year to you and your family and continuous blessings," and another follower posted this: "Happy new year!" I can't wait to see what you have in the store by 2020. 😎 ’

Someone said: Feliz Happy new year to you and your beautiful family! ❤️🎉 ’

Another follower posted: ‘2019 was a great year. I'm starting to think about the future of 2020, we will be EXCELLENT in our butt "I hope you have a Happy New Year,quot;.

Someone else said: Dios May God continue to bless you and your family not only in the year 2020 but throughout your life. You have been blessed with a beautiful family and deserve everything good because you seem to be such a caring and caring person. #YOLO #XOXO ’

Apart from this, Kandi recently addressed RHOA's latest episode about her. Talk about that series on YouTube.



