JWoww says goodbye to 2019 with his most epic clapback to date

Jowow 2019 ended with a microphone drop in social networks.
the Jersey coast The reality star, née Jenni Farley, called the new year with her two children, her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello and a long message to his enemies. As she explained in a social media legend, she is proud of herself for the past 12 months, some of which fans have not seen.
"Reflecting on last year, I can honestly say that it was one of the books. Personal reflection allows us to make sense of all the great (and ehhh) personal experiences we have had," the star began in an Instagram post. Tuesday night "You can see a small part of me on television and on social networks. I don't publish much about my daily life because I find it … well … every day hahaha. I forget that such once my followers enjoy Updates (side note: I love them all … especially those who hate). "
The television personality continued: "Speaking of enemies, I am 34 years old with 2 children. I have literally vomited, shit and urinated (for my children and some LOL friends) and I have thicker skin than most … so when & # 39; Tammy "from Alabama (without offending Tammy) says that I am a thug who changed in the last 10 years … I laugh and turn my eyes because Tammy has no idea of f & $ king."
"But then I forget," he continued, "Tammy doesn't know me every day and that's because I don't like to show so much. I share with everyone what I want and when I want. How they edit me on television can sometimes stink, but always I'll keep her (100) … even if that means I go crazy in an episode. Some of the scenes you see are condensed because there are only a few minutes in an episode. Also, sometimes. "I'm just a bitch."
While talking about his piece, Farley made reference to his titular romance with Carpinello, nicknamed "24,quot;. "But no, Tammy, I have not changed and while I reflect on my last year … I am proud of myself. I would not be where I am today without personal growth, friends, family and yes, even 24 … because again, you saw a glimpse into my relationship on television when we were 6 weeks old and you haven't really seen it since then.As a mother of two children and a will that will never be broken, I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that is what 24 showed … Be everything I needed when I thought I didn't need anyone. "
She concluded: "Now reflecting on the ehhh … snipsnip. That's all. Cut and move on. 2020 should bring positivity and greatness … And also redemption. Greetings to you, me and a new season of @ jerseyshore because let's be realistic … you know you already miss us. "
The celebrity also posted a series of photos of her with her boyfriend, her son. Greyson and daughter Meilani celebrating together on Tuesday night, as well as images of them playing a board game.
"PS … if someone is really interested in my daily life … here is my NyE. Candy lands and celebrates before 10 pm … because God knows that these children will not stay up until midnight. Happy New Year New,quot;.
Co-star and best friend Nicole "Snooki,quot; Polizzi He intervened, commenting: "Speak your queen of truth! 2020 is not ready." As for Carpinello, he seemed to make a statement of commitment to Farley on his Instagram account with photos of the four together on New Year's Eve.
"Closing a very unpredictable year for me and starting what I know will be forever," he wrote. "Happy New Year to all."
