Jurgen Klopp does not fear the end of Liverpool's winning race | Soccer news

Jurgen Klopp: "You are not afraid of losing in the situation we are in, but you still know that it is possible."

















Jurgen Klopp minimizes pressure on Liverpool as they seek to extend their unbeaten streak of 36 Premier League games against Sheffield United.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp insists that he is not afraid of losing, but the search for improvement means that he occasionally "kills the mood,quot; in his post-game report to the players.

If the Reds avoid defeat against Sheffield United in Anfield on Thursday, 12 months have passed without losing a league game and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently compared them with his side of & # 39; Invincibles & # 39; of the 2003-04 season.

Liverpool have won 17 consecutive league games at Anfield since Leicester came from behind to tie last January, their second best home joint mark in their history, and is undefeated in 50 local league games dating back to April. 2017

"You are not afraid of losing in the situation we are in, but you still know that it is possible, it is one of three possible outcomes. You win, draw or lose," Klopp said.

"I'm constantly worried about different things. It's not that I want to be; I would like an easy life but I don't have it."

"I constantly try to make sure I increase the probability of winning a football game and the other team is always there."

"I'm not sure what Arsene Wenger thought in the days when they were the & # 39; Invincible & # 39 ;, if I knew before the game that they would win anyway.

"Unfortunately, that is not the case for me, it would be really great if I knew it before the game. But I can only say that we are not afraid of losing, I never did it, it is a possibility, but I am not afraid of it."

"I try to create as many solutions as possible to win the game, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

Last time at Anfield, Liverpool beat the Wolves 1-0 thanks to a favorable VAR decision that rules out the visitors' draw by a marginal offside decision.

The level of performance was understandable, considering the number of games played by the Klopp team and the trip they have to deal with: they had just returned from a trip to Qatar where they were crowned winners of the Club World Cup.

The highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

Subsequently, the players talked about not being satisfied with the screen and Klopp also knew that they could be much better.

"I don't know exactly what the boys said afterwards, but we weren't happy with all the parts of the game."

"We are happy with the result, but the game gave us a lot of room to improve, you don't have to be a super brain of football to see that."

"I told the boys what I thought we should have done better immediately after the game and maybe that killed the winning mood."

"I was very happy with the result, but we have to work on the performances. We never did it and we should not begin to lie to ourselves as if everything was fine when it is not so because we have to make sure to improve. We will do it, 100 per cent . "