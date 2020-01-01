Jose Mourinho: I was rude to an idiot, says Tottenham's manager after booking | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfed1ff5c15d3478097104d6389c7d6649% %MINIFYHTMLfed1ff5c15d3478097104d6389c7d66410%

%MINIFYHTMLfed1ff5c15d3478097104d6389c7d66411% %MINIFYHTMLfed1ff5c15d3478097104d6389c7d66412% Mike Dean booked José Mourinho after his confrontation with the Southampton coaching staff

José Mourinho admitted that he was "rude, but rude to an idiot,quot; after he was hired for a confrontation with Southampton goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparks.

Mourinho received a yellow card from referee Mike Dean after the second half altercation, with the Portuguese upset by the perceived delay and the time needed to replace the winner of the game Danny Ings with Michael Obafemi in the 76th minute.

When asked about the incident after the game, Mourinho said: "I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot. And for some reason, I was rude, but I was and because I deserved the card yellow ".

The Tottenham manager also faced VAR after several decisions were reviewed, including a possible penalty when Dele Alli faced Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and Harry Kane's goal was ruled out of play, in an incident in the one that the striker injured the hamstrings.

"For me, the referees are not the referees," he said. "I think the VAR should change its name because the video assistant referee is not true.

"It should be VR – Video Referee – because they are the referees. It's strange. You see the referees in the field and they are not the referees, they are the assistants."

"The other boys in the office are the ones who make the big decisions of the game. In relation to the offside, we had Harry Kane's goal against Brighton voided out of play. I don't know what margin."

"Then Norwich had one discarded against us. I don't know what half an inch that was. Then today, this, I confess I haven't seen him yet.

Jose Mourinho regretted the use of VAR for a challenge in Dele Alli

"What I know is that Dele Alli's penalty was a penalty and the VAR did not interfere. He then interfered in a penalty that he knew from 75 yards away was not a penalty."

"It was Harry Kane's shot with the rebound when McCarthy comes with Dele from 75 yards away. He knew it wasn't a penalty. But they let the VAR analyze it to try to blind us to the penalty that was criminal."

"Sometimes it goes in our favor like in Norwich and sometimes against us. But the direction in which it is leading us is really very wrong."

Ndombele, injured Kane

Tanguy Ndombele was also injured in the first half against Southampton

Once again, Tanguy Ndombele was a topic of discussion for Mourinho, with the midfielder replaced in the first half after suffering another injury.

It comes after Mourinho said that Ndombele didn't want to play on Boxing Day, before praising him as "phenomenal,quot; in Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Norwich.

"He is always hurt," Mourinho reflected. "He is injured, he is not injured; he plays a game, next week he is injured, he plays another game. We are full of hope and this is from the beginning of the season."

Harry Kane grabs the hamstrings after suffering an injury

"Of course it is a concern, you think you have a player, you think the player is in a process of evolution, he plays very well against Norwich, you think he is ready for that today and not ready for that."

"I can't say much more than that because it is a situation that comes from the beginning of the season."

More worrisome was an injury to Kane's hamstrings in the second half, with Mourinho saying: "Harry Kane plays every minute, plays all the time. He can be big, he can be small. He will surely be out."

"It's negative … hamstrings are always negative. Is it a tear, it's a small thing, it's a contraction? At this moment I can't say."

Analysis: & # 39; Tottenham does not improve but you should try to sign Ings & # 39;

Paul Merson believes that Jose Mourinho is not making progress in Tottenham and says that his side looked like they didn't know what they were doing against Southampton

Saturday's soccer expert Paul Merson:

"Have they improved with Mourinho? Not at all. They were poor today. It looked like a team that didn't know what they were doing. If something was going to happen, they were going to fall. It was poor." I don't see them in the top four in the way they are playing.

"Kane's injury could be four to six weeks. These are worrying times for Tottenham. Southampton was the best team. I didn't know what Tottenham was doing."

"If I were Tottenham, I would go for Danny Ings in this transfer window. He is a suitable footballer and his goal was outstanding. Mark all the boxes for Tottenham. He has a complete game. He would catch him because you know that (Christian) Eriksen leaves to go. "