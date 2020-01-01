Jordyn Woods tells the story of 2019 in photos and pens An emotional message

Jordyn Woods finished 2019 with a lot of photos that should describe 2019 or even the last decade, and also made sure to write a really emotional message for his fans on social networks. Check out his most recent post below.

‘I don't think an image adequately represents this year or even this decade. The little me would never have imagined the places I've been and where I'm going. Only this year, I filmed several films and programs, I started my physical condition baby @ frst.place @secndnture, I got the cover of magazines, I made beautiful collaborations with all the companies and artists in which I create @easilockshair, @eylureofficial, @b_ndstore, He traveled the world and met some really great people along the way, and much more that will come in the next decade & # 39 ;, Jordyn began his publication.

She continued and said: ‘I not only found myself as a businesswoman but as a young woman. This year I have grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but diamonds are made under pressure. I have been reborn my relationship with God and found my true value. They have given me the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank everyone who never gave up on me, even in my darkest moments. "

Jordyn continued his emotional message saying: ‘I also want to thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for helping me. This is just the beginning! 2020 you are not ready for us! Drop a "if you're ready for the blessings that are yet to come!"

See this post on Instagram I don't think an image correctly represents this year or even this decade. The little me would never have imagined the places I've been and where I'm going. Only this year, I filmed several films and programs, I started my physical condition baby @ frst.place @secndnture, I got the cover of magazines, I made beautiful collaborations with all the companies and artists in which I create @easilockshair, @eylureofficial, @b_ndstore, He traveled the world and met some really great people along the way, and much more that will come in the next decade. I have not only found myself as an entrepreneur but also as a young woman. This year I have grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but diamonds are made under pressure. I have been reborn my relationship with God and found my true value. They have given me the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone who never gave up on me, even in my darkest moments. I also want to thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for helping me. This is just the beginning! 2020 you are not ready for us! Drop a 🖤 if you are ready for the blessings that are yet to come! A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) in Dec 31, 2019 at 11:39 a.m. PST

His mother, Elizabeth Woods, skipped the comments and said: quiero I love you so much and I'm very proud of you! Keep growing in faith, stay humble and grateful and know your family and God always has you! I am very blessed to be on this trip with you! The best is yet to come !!! # forest & # 39;

A fan said: ‘God took his perfect time with you. Don't let him down, queen. "

Another commenter posted this: "I am very proud of you! And I will continue to support you. Since I have seen you close to the people you hang out with, I have always seen your potential. It will only get better, just keep working hard and more success will follow you! "

At the end of 2019, Jordyn was really happy with a gesture he could make.

Ad

She shared a photo with her and her brother, and the young actor tells fans he is proud to have been able to give her such an amazing gift: a car!



Post views:

3