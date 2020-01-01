Jonathan Isaac's injury update: Magic forward stretched from the floor with the left knee hyperextended

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The magical forward Jonathan Isaac was in the process of making one of his characteristic explosive plays in transition on Wednesday against the Wizards when his knee seemed to bend.

Isaac remained on the ground for a prolonged period before being knocked down with what the team Announced It is a hyperextended left knee. The extent of his injury is still unclear, and he will probably be tested soon to determine the level of damage to his leg, but his inability to stand up was a worrying sign.

The injury occurred after Isaac stripped Bradley Beal, accelerated across the floor and stood up for a tray. He became entangled with Beal, who was retreating to contest the shot, and collapsed on the court.

MORE: David Stern dies at 77

Isaac, 22, has been a defensive monster this season. It has an average of 1.6 steals per game and 2.5 blocks per game. He is considered the most promising piece of a Magic team that tries to break a perpetual cycle of mediocrity since Dwight Howard's departure almost a decade ago.

Orlando is no stranger to serious injuries to the lower body in recent years: teammate Aaron Gordon has dealt with knee problems throughout his career and is now offside with an Achilles injury.

The Magic (14-19) recently recovered the Nikola Vucevic center from a foot injury.

