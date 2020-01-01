John Boyega does not apologize after fans of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; call it misogynist for the joke of & # 39; Laying Pipe & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLba3a74aa939bedce824932035b6c96af9% %MINIFYHTMLba3a74aa939bedce824932035b6c96af10%

Walt Disney Images

The actor of & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; he responds to a Twitter user who accuses him of being & # 39; disrespectful & # 39; for making a sexual joke about the character of Daisy Ridley, Rey.

Up News Info

John Boyega has responded after fans criticized him for making a sexual joke about "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"King character. Instead of apologizing, the British actor has responded to fans for being too sensitive.

The heated exchange with the 27-year-old fans began when someone mentioned how the death of the romantic rival of Finn (Boyega) opens the door for his character to be with Daisy ridleyThe character of Rey. "My son after realizing that Kylo died so he could go out with Rey," said the fan in a video shared by the actor who showed him dancing excitedly at a party.

Boyega then responded by joking about his character with Rey. "It's not about who he kisses, but who finally puts the pipe. You're a genius," he wrote, causing a fury storm of fans of the sci-fi movie franchise.

One person tweeted the actor: "Brother, you are extremely disgusting and disgusting, but you are also disrespectful … you cannot be so jealous of Adam Driver kind. as a black woman, I'm fucking ashamed that someone like you has represented us in Star Wars. "But Boyega saw nothing wrong in his comment, and applauded the critic:" You obviously don't know the difference between a fictional world and reality ".

John Boyega claps the critic who calls him for a sexual joke about Daisy Ridley's character, Rey.

In another tweet, he said Ridley would not be angry at his joke because she knows the difference between a fictional world and reality. "Daisy knows she isn't the character. Lol so she doesn't give AF," so she posted.

Another Twitter user urged him to stop tweeting, since he is only "making his image worse." Boyega then responded with a famous quote from "game of Thrones"," You don't know anything, Jon Snow. "He responded to a similar tweet," I'll say it 500,000 times. Two consenting adults can go to bed, whatever they want, sensitive!

"You're still a misogynist," another person wrote to Boyega, who replied: "And you're an idiot."

Another critic told him: "Making a joke like that about a fictional woman or a real woman makes no difference. You should be ashamed of yourself. And think about how some of us defend you over the years. Disgusting."

Someone else urged him to reflect on his controversial comment by writing: "John, seriously, try to have a good thought about this. Women are upset, they may stop turning us on and seek your own conscience. I understand that you are young, but you really should understand. Ask a friend to explain why this is unacceptable. "

However, there were some who sided with Boyega, with a writing: "By the way, it was funny John. I'm sorry you're getting all this."