Joe Root backs up the four-day trial trials and talks about captaincy, improving England, plus his T20 aspirations | Cricket News

England captain Joe Root tells the Sky Sports Cricket podcast that four-day tests are worth trying

England captain Joe Root says it is worth trying four-day test games in an attempt to boost the game in countries where the format has difficulties.

Root – talking to the Sky Sports Cricket podcast – believes that cricket players and fans should have an "open mind,quot; to change after the International Cricket Council said it is considering reducing five-day games in 2023, to help the players' workload .

Four-day games have been an option since 2017, with England scheduling one against Ireland last summer just for the game to end within three.

Root said: "I think there is a place for it in the game. I do it, either in all areas or it can be flexible.

"Obviously we play one against Ireland. I think it's worth a try. It may not always make sense for England to play it, especially if it's against Australia or some of the biggest teams."

"But it could attract a little more interest to some of the parties that fight for people to enter the land."

When asked if he thought it could have a detrimental impact on the spin in the test cricket, he replied: "I think it would be difficult to quit the game when you're in Asia, anyway.

"If you don't try, you don't know. You must be open enough to at least try and see how it works. I think the most important thing is not to make a final decision."

"I love playing five days of cricket; personally, I think it's the best format. The extra day really ensures that most of the time the best team wins the game."

Joe Root says that the England captaincy is not affecting his batting in the test cricket even though 2019 took him out more than he thought emotionally

Root joined Sky Sports Cricket experts and former England captains Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain for the extensive podcast, that you can hear in full here.

Among them, the trio has captained 13 percent of the Tests England has ever played, and with Root now at the helm, he offered a frank insight into the state of the team at the beginning of the decade after the 2-2 draw with Australia. , 1-0 loss in the series in New Zealand and the first test loss in South Africa last week.

That means that in 2019, England won four of its 12 tests, losing six on the road and using 23 players, but Root says there is a good core in the team to build.

"It has been a year of transition, there have been many changes," he explained. "It has been a rather unusual way for the series to have taken place; having a World Cup in the middle of everything, it felt like we hadn't played cricket for a long period of time."

"There were guys coming out of the back of a World Cup that had to deal with it and entered a series like Ashes in the space of a week and a half, with a very spicy Irish Test in the middle of everything.

"I think one of the great challenges this test team has is the comparisons that arise from the success of the white ball team."

"The approach had to go to the white ball team and you have seen the impact they have had four years, it has made such a significant difference. It was something that had to be done and it really worked."

"I think that if that is now level and there is a little more focus on the test cricket, which will be there, we will begin to see a little more progression again.

"I think there are a number of things that need to change. It will take longer; it's a longer game. Over time we will see a massive improvement in our red ball stuff."

England captain Test Joe Root argues that he wants to play Twenty20 cricket for his country despite missing the last two squads

So what would Root's only wish for England be in 2020?

"Win all the games, and also generously! I just want to see us keep improving. There is a real desire of the group, a real boost in the way they advance and address training and practice."

"There are a number of very young boys at the beginning of their careers and you want them to feel really comfortable, safe and take advantage of those opportunities to take care of those positions."

"I would really love to see that happen quite quickly at the beginning of the year and then for this team to continue to grow in confidence and begin to change the glimpses of the talent and ability that is there and put that in difficult- actions obtained, of which I don't think we're so far away. "

In the podcast, Root too …

– Explains the many and varied responsibilities of a modern test captain and offers an idea of ​​the decision-making process that covers all aspects of the game.

– shares his thoughts on the defeat at Centurion and his admission that "emotion took over,quot; when England persisted with short ball tactics in the second inning.

The Englishman Joe Root says that he does not compare with the Australian Steve Smith or the Indian Virat Kohli, but admires aspects of their respective games.

– explore how your relationship with James Anderson and Stuart Broad has evolved over the years and explain what it's like to give them advice, like a hitter!

– gives an idea of ​​how his captaincy has changed since he took over and if he directly compares his performances with those of Steve Smith and Virat Kohli.

– Talk about his own aspirations of T20 and share his thoughts on whether the four-day game in England is doing enough to generate the test players of tomorrow.

Watch the second Test between South Africa and England live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 on Friday morning.