Jeff Charleston speaks after a serious motorcycle accident: opens his new girlfriend

It was recently reported that Jeff Charleston, star of Southern Charm New Orleans, was hospitalized and admitted to the ICU for a motorcycle accident. Bravolebrity returned to social media on Tuesday to inform his fans that he's fine.

Charleston has been traveling the country on his electric bicycle during the off-season of Southern Charm NOLA recording. Fans were first notified of the situation when their friend and co-star Tamica Lee asked for prayers through Instagram Stories.

Patricia Altschul confirmed that the reality star was injured in a Reddit thread where she said she had to undergo multiple operations.

Fans have been waiting for news about Jeff's health when Tamica posted an update that says he's fine but still needs prayers.

Earlier today, the former NFL player shared a photo of him and a woman.

His legend said: ‘I spent Christmas 🎄 Day in icu after an incident with a motor vehicle on December 23. The best part of all is that I am not only alive but I was lucky to have @_maddienoel_ in my life. A true angel who has been there every step of the way. I have a long and difficult road to recovery in front of me, but I just want to make sure I appreciate all the support and love you all!

If the woman seems familiar, it is because she appeared on the show when they had an appointment. Apparently, that night led the two to spend even more time together because things seem quite serious if she has been helping him with recovery.

Charleston previously told After Buzz TV the kind of woman he is looking for after his separation from Reagan Charleston.

‘I think the most important thing is that I am not trying to rush love. I think (I'm looking for) someone who has relaxed, obviously. Someone who likes to be outdoors. Someone who is active because that is very important in my life is, you know, being active, exercising, eating healthy, just really enjoying life. "

It seems that Jeff found his ideal woman who is ready to stay by his side during difficult times.



