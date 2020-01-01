Japan loves robots, but making them do human work is not easy

ASAHIKAWA, Japan: Eliminating the little eyes that make potatoes look boring is a boring, repetitive and time-consuming job, perfect, it seems, for robots in a country where the population is declining and workers are getting more scarce.
But it's not that simple.
When a food processing plant that makes potato and stew salad in Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, tested a robot prototype designed to take away the eyes of the potatoes, the machine was not up to par.
The robot's camera sensors were not sensitive enough to identify each eye. While human hands can roll a potato in all directions, the robot could rotate vegetables on a single axis, so it could not dig up many of the imperfections that are toxic to humans. Other perfectly good pieces were carved.
"Fundamentally, I couldn't do the work at the human level," said Akihito Shibayama, factory manager at the Yamazaki Group, which operates the plant in Asahikawa, a medium-sized city in the middle of Hokkaido where 30 workers process about 15 tons. Potatoes a day.
Japan, the third largest economy in the world, expects robots and other types of automation to help solve its demographic problems and the impending labor shortage. That priority is reflected in a government draft, called Society 5.0 and repeatedly emphasized by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
But companies are struggling because some jobs that seem mature for a robotic acquisition prove to be extremely difficult to outsource to a machine.
Robots can "perform simple tasks but not tasks that require judgment or the ability to assess a change in a situation," said Toshiya Okuma, associate director of global strategy in the robot business division of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, a leading Japanese developer of robotics that has long helped automate car factory assembly lines
Looking at robots allows Japan to avoid difficult decisions about immigration, a sensitive issue in a country reluctant to let many strangers in. But it is also a good cultural setting.
Japan was one of the first to adopt robots, installing them in car factories starting in the 1970s. And some of the most beloved Japanese touchstones are robots.
Doraemon, an adorable blue robot cat, stars in a series of comics and one of the oldest television shows in the country. Astro Boy, or Tetsuwan Atomu in Japan, is a superhero in comics, TV shows and movies, a kind of Pinocchio's Android equivalent that fights for peace between robots and humans.
Even so, no matter how hospitable Japanese businesses have been robots, they have learned that robots capable of performing somewhat sophisticated tasks cost much more than human workers.
Then, at the Asahikawa factory, where approximately 60 percent of the work is automated, many tasks still require the human touch. Workers peel pumpkins, for example, because part of the skin improves the flavor of the stew. A robot cannot determine how much skin should be removed.
Other efforts to use robots or automation have had drawbacks, in programs ranging from autonomous buses to package delivery drones or robots that comfort residents of nursing homes.
A hotel serviced by androids in southern Japan ended up firing some of its robots after Clients complained that they were not as good in hospitality as people.
During a test of autonomous buses in the city of Oita, also in southern Japan, a bus crashed into a sidewalk, and the authorities realized that autonomous vehicles were not entirely ready to deal with situations such as traffic jams , jaywalkers or cars that circulate in red.
For decades, Japan has been a leader in the use of robots. It is the world's largest manufacturer of industrial robots and once led the world in terms of the number of robots per employee, said Gee Hee Hong, an economist specializing in Japan at the International Monetary Fund.
More recently, according to the International Robot Federation, Singapore, South Korea and Germany have surpassed Japan in robots per worker.
Unlike the West, where employees often see automation as an existential threat, robots in Japan generally present themselves as friendly forces.
"Real-world robots are considered mostly benevolent and as a kind of symbol of an advanced and technologically intelligent society," said Jennifer Robertson, professor of anthropology at the University of Michigan and author of "Robo Sapiens Japanicus: Robots , Gender, family and the Japanese nation. "
"I think the Japanese have been more innovative in thinking about the applications of robotics in everyday life," Robertson added. "But the hype got in the way of reality."
Helping boost interest in robots are concerns about population decline in Japan, where births are at their lowest level since 1874. Already industries such as manufacturing, care, construction and agriculture are beginning to run out of workers.
In Japan, "instead of displacing workers, it is simply replacing workers," said Todd Sneider, deputy director of Japan's division of the International Monetary Fund.
In Hokkaido, for example, where there are 1.2 job vacancies for each resident of working age, recent self-driving truck tests have not been perceived as a way to get rid of workers, since they are already scarce, authorities say of the prefecture.
Hokuren, a food company that processes beet sugar in northeastern Hokkaido, needs about 250 drivers during the high fall season to transport 6,000 tons of beets per day from farms and storage facilities to its processing plant.
Due to the intense shortage of labor this year, Hokuren tested autonomous vehicles manufactured by UD Trucks, a subsidiary of Volvo based in Japan. But Hokuren officials say more tests are needed to ensure vehicles can handle impediments such as snowy or icy roads or traffic light changes.
Genyou Imai, 48, who owns a truck company that regularly supplies drivers to Hokuren, acknowledged that he could not hire enough to meet the needs of his customers and that autonomous vehicles could free his company for other types of work.
Although Parliament passed a bill last year to grant new visas to foreign workers to help cope with the shortage, the government has always emphasized robots as more likely saviors.
"So, where you would potentially have immigrants doing the job, you say, & # 39; Go do robots & # 39;" said Selma Sabanovic, professor of cognitive sciences at Indiana University, who was a visiting researcher at the National Institute of Science and Advanced Industrial Technology in Tsukuba, Japan.
Business leaders have expressed doubts that foreigners can quickly resolve the need for workers in Japan, in part due to social resistance.
"Japan has a kind of very pure blood race," said Noritsugu Uemura, executive in charge of government and external relations at Mitsubishi Electric, a leading manufacturer of electronic products. "I think that not only could it take 20 or 30 years, but it would take more or less 40 or 50 years to integrate immigrants into Japan."
"We can't wait that long."
The robots have helped the Kalm dairy outside Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, to cut from 15 workers to five. Now, eight robots milk more than 400 cows three times a day while jazz piano music plays through speakers in the barn.
Each cow has a sensor on its collar to indicate to the robots when it is time for milking. Automated doors corner animals in positions where robots attach suckers to cow teats. Computers track the volume of milk flowing to the tanks.
Jin Kawaguchiya, executive director of Kalm and a former banker who took over the dairy business of his wife's family, said that in order to survive, he had to merge with several other local dairies that also lacked workers.
"The best we could do," said Kawaguchiya, "was to turn it into a humanless process."
Eimi Yamamitsu contributed reporting.