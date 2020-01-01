Japan loves robots, but making them do human work is not easy

ASAHIKAWA, Japan: Eliminating the little eyes that make potatoes look boring is a boring, repetitive and time-consuming job, perfect, it seems, for robots in a country where the population is declining and workers are getting more scarce.

But it's not that simple.

When a food processing plant that makes potato and stew salad in Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, tested a robot prototype designed to take away the eyes of the potatoes, the machine was not up to par.

The robot's camera sensors were not sensitive enough to identify each eye. While human hands can roll a potato in all directions, the robot could rotate vegetables on a single axis, so it could not dig up many of the imperfections that are toxic to humans. Other perfectly good pieces were carved.