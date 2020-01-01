Jane Fonda threatens to shut down the government in protest of climate change

%MINIFYHTML230028cbe8ffa1b042552dd29fec8efd9% %MINIFYHTML230028cbe8ffa1b042552dd29fec8efd10%

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; She says she and her Fire Drill Friday group will not hesitate to close the government if lawmakers continue to ignore their weekly protest.

Up News Info –

Jane Fonda He has no qualms about doing everything possible for the US government. UU. Take note of your protests about climate change, and insist that the only way to get attention is to "do something radical."

Since October 2019, the "Mother in law"The star has been conducting its weekly protests, called Fire Drill Friday, Washington, DC, to demand that lawmakers take steps to combat global warming before it's too late. She was arrested for the fifth time earlier this year. month, but he admitted during an interview with The Washington Publica that she won't stop until action is taken.

"If necessary, we will have to close the government. And it is not radical. What is not radical does nothing," he said boldly.

%MINIFYHTML230028cbe8ffa1b042552dd29fec8efd11% %MINIFYHTML230028cbe8ffa1b042552dd29fec8efd12%

As for what led her to take action right now, Jane credited Naomi Klein's book "In flames: the case (burning) of a new green agreement"for making her realize how serious the situation really is.

"I have an electric car. I stopped using disposable plastics. I don't eat red meat, or very rarely. All these things. But I knew it wasn't enough. And then, during Labor Day weekend, I read Naomi The book of Klein … "he explained. "It can't be as usual. So I wanted to do something that would attract attention, support Greta (Thunberg) and student activists to increase the sense of urgency. I wanted to show that we have to leave our comfort zone. We have got used to being in the street ".

As to whether her protests take her to jail or not, Jane insisted that she doesn't mind being jailed.

"I feel quite young, actually, now, even though it takes me forever to get in and out of a car!" she said. "And if I have to sleep on a metal bed in a jail, it will hurt more than I would have done 30 years ago. But the discomfort is gone. I mean, I'm scared to death, but I know that I & # 39; I'm doing what I have to do. "