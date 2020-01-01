James Harden scores 35 points, while the Houston Rockets hit the Denver Nuggets | NBA News

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 63 points when host Houston Rockets hit the Denver Nuggets 130-104 on Tuesday night.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined by 63 points when host Houston Rockets hit the Denver Nuggets 130-104 on Tuesday.

Harden combined 35 points with six assists, while Westbrook added 28 points and seven assists to take Houston to his seventh straight home victory over the Nuggets, who had won nine of their last 10 games overall.

Denver defeated the Rockets 105-95 on November 20 by repeatedly trapping Harden and forcing his teammates to fill the void offensively. Houston countered that gambit on Tuesday night with an exceptional ball movement in the first half, and after the Nuggets reduced a deficit of 17 points at halftime to 92-89 entering the fourth quarter, the Rockets opened the final box with an increase of 19-3. to claim control.

Clint Capela contributed a double double for Houston (16 points, 10 rebounds) while Isaiah Hartenstein produced his first double career double with 16 points and 12 boards from the bank. Ben McLemore drilled three triples for the Rockets, two during his fourth quarter rally.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 21 points, including 13 to mark the third 37-point period of the Nuggets. He added eight rebounds and four assists. Monte Morris, also instrumental during the third quarter return of the Nuggets, scored 18 points from the bank. Paul Millsap had 13 points and nine boards for Denver.

When Danuel House Jr sank a corner trey that beat the first half bell, the Rockets led 69-52. Denver made incursions into the third hitting the offensive crystal, turning four boards into nine points of second chance.

Malik Beasley sank a triple with 2.7 seconds remaining in the period to reduce the deficit to three, but the Rockets regained their pace to open the room and crossed home from there.

Chris Paul scored 17 points, including 13 in the last 4:31 of the game, to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 106-101 local victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

With less than three minutes remaining, the Thunder was left behind by seven. But then, Oklahoma City launched a 14-2 run, driven largely by Paul, to end the game. The victory was the third in a row and the seventh in the last eight games for the Thunder.

Dallas had the opportunity to regain the lead at the last minute, but Danilo Gallinari pushed Luca Doncic's ball away from the Mavericks directly into the arms of Steven Thunder's Adams. Oklahoma City became the free throw line to save the game.

Two players who were questionable at the beginning of the day, Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, led the Thunder with 20 points each.

Image:

Luka Doncic attacks the dribble against the Thunder



Doncic scored 35 points to lead all scorers, but fought behind the goal, only 3 of 16 in triples. He also added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Three Oklahoma City players had double doubles. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Nerlens Noel had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Adams had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The loss was the second consecutive for the Mavericks, who did not have Kristaps Porzingis for the second time this season. He had a late scratch due to pain in his right knee.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to take host Indiana Pacers beyond the Philadelphia 76ers 115-97 in Indianapolis.

TJ Warren added 21 points, Myles Turner contributed 14 and Jeremy Lamb had 13 for the Pacers, who improved to 15-3 at home and broke a streak of two consecutive losses.

Ben Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds, but also had three assists against six turnovers for the Sixers. Josh Richardson led Philadelphia with 20 points, but the Sixers were not synchronized from start to finish without the All-Star center Joel Embiid. Embiid was suffering pain in his left knee and the Sixers fell to 3-4 without him this season.

Since defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 121-109 on Christmas Day, the Sixers have lost three consecutive games in Orlando, Miami and now in Indianapolis.

Image:

Domantas Sabonis celebrates a dump against the 76ers



The Pacers received a great boost with the return of Malcolm Brogdon after missing the previous three games. But Brogdon missed all five shots, aggravated his back and thrilled the game in the first quarter.

Still, the Pacers took advantage of Embiid's absence and achieved a dominant advantage of 67-43 at the break. Indiana started the third quarter equally strong. When Lamb stole the ball and exhausted a triple from the wing, the advantage was 78-49 with 9:17 left.

Sabonis scored the next six points of the Pacers and the advantage increased to 35. The Sixers continued to fight mightily with their shots and could not reduce the advantage much as they lost 96-66 after the third.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points when the LA Clippers defeated the Sacramento Kings for the tenth time in a row, 105-87.

Leonard missed his first four shots before finishing 8 of 21 from the floor with seven assists. Paul George also overcame a slow start to finish with 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who have won 14 straight in Sacramento. George shot 6 of 25 from the floor in general.

Maurice Harkless scored 12 points and Ivica Zubac had 13 rebounds for LA, who played without starting baseman Patrick Beverley (doll) and sixth man Lou Williams (personal reasons).

Richaun Holmes had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Buddy Hield contributed 20 points for the Kings, who have lost eight straight and have not defeated the Clippers in Sacramento since March 19, 2013.

Image:

Kawhi Leonard attacks the basket against the kings



The Clippers led up to 18 in the first half before taking a 57-40 lead at halftime.

Sacramento reduced the deficit in the third quarter, but never returned in single digits before the Clippers took an 88-73 lead in the fourth.

The Kings again reduced the deficit to 11 in the last quarter, but LA withdrew the game with a 7-0 run midway through the quarter.

Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and Kemba Walker added 22 points and seven assists when the Boston Celtics visitors gave the Charlotte Hornets their sixth straight loss, 109-92, at the Spectrum Center.

After an uneven defeat against the current NBA champion Toronto, Boston increased its defensive intensity early. The Celtics limited the Hornets to only 18 points in the first quarter and 43 for the first half.

Boston finished the competition by keeping the Hornets below 20 points again in the last quarter, and finally walked away with a 29-19 lead in the last 12 minutes.

Boston exerted an advantage inside to constantly build its leadership. The Celtics scored 54 points in the paint at 42 of the Hornets, and dominated the boards, 54 rebounds to 41.

Image:

Enes Kanter works in the position against Charlotte



Three Celtics exceeded 20 points, with Gordon Hayward joining Tatum and Walker with 21. Hayward recorded a double double with 10 rebounds and distributed six assists. Enes Kanter left the bench and recorded a double-double of 13 points and a total of 14 rebounds, and contributed to the defensive effort with six blocked shots.

Charlotte's top scorers, Devonte & # 39; Graham, and former Celtics guard Terry Rozier had only 11 and 10 points, respectively. PJ Washington led the Hornets with 15 points, while Miles Bridges recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and added eight assists when host Toronto Raptors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97 on Tuesday night.

Serge Ibaka added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, Terence Davis had the best 19 points of the season, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points and OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet each scored 12.

Collin Sexton had 22 points for the Cavaliers, who completed a three-game road trip in 1-2. Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his best double 17th of the season.

Image:

Terence Davis in action for the Raptors against the Cavaliers



The Raptors led by up to 21 points in the third quarter and entered the room with a 17-point lead.

Toronto is 4-3 since Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstrings) and Norman Powell (shoulder) were injured in a December 18 victory at the Detroit Pistons.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his 15 points in overtime when host San Antonio Spurs won a 117-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Patty Mills highlighted her 18-point performance with five triples, as San Antonio improved to 4-1 in overtime this season. LaMarcus Aldridge collected 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs.

The Golden State guard, D & # 39; Angelo Russell, retired after suffering a bruise on his left shoulder in a midfield collision with Luka Doncic on Saturday in the Warriors 141-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks .

Alec Burks erupted by 28 points and Glenn Robinson III matched his personal record with 25, as the Warriors lost their second straight game after a run of four consecutive wins.

Bryn Forbes drew a triple and Murray took advantage of a bad pass from Mark Chriss for an easy conversion to give San Antonio a 107-102 lead early in overtime.

Murray sank another pull-up bridge later in the session before exhausting a triple when the shot clock expired to put the Spurs at a 114-107 lead with 1:22 left.

Burks sank a free throw and a triple to make it a one-possession game, but Murray found Aldridge alert for an easy placement to seal the victory with 26.2 seconds remaining.

