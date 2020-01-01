It's like playing favorite with your children

Wenn

The creator of hits & # 39; U Got It Bad & # 39; He refuses to name his favorite song while talking about his new studio album that will be released sometime in 2020.

Usher You cannot choose a favorite song from your new offers, admit that doing so would be like choosing your favorite child.

The 41-year-old singer will release his new album in 2020, and promised that if fans like his new song, She mai "Don & # 39; t Waste My Time" collaboration, are in luck when your last record falls.

As for which of his songs he likes best, Usher told Billboard.com: "I love all the songs I've created and the things I've done, the videos I've made. Having a favorite song is like choosing a child Favourite ".

"Each one of them represents something special that happened in my life. I don't know if I have one that is more special from the past than the ones to come, but I can tell you this: I'm really enjoying new music I've worked on, and I'm very excited to be heard. "

Usher also reflected on how it has changed over the past decade, as he prepares to welcome in 2020 while performing at the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans as part of "Dick clark& # 39; New Year's Eve Rockin & # 39; with Ryan Seacrest".

"This decade has represented growth for me," he reflected. "For the most part, the design of (the last two) decades has continued to really work for me to expand my reach through music. Also, also, as a human being who wants to make music that connects the world and expand R & B, and all the rhythm and blues that have arisen through my own personal experiences that I chose to write about. "

"Or the places I've been to which other genres introduced, and although they were other genres of music, I still had a soul. Simply happy to continue tearing down these decades and starting a new one."