Israel: Netanyahu will seek parliamentary immunity | Israel news

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he would seek parliamentary immunity against prosecution in the three corruption cases he faces, a measure that could delay criminal proceedings against him for months.

Netanyahu was charged in November with charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust on charges that he granted state favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in exchange for gifts and favorable coverage.

He denies having acted badly, says he is the victim of a witch hunt by the media and left to eliminate a popular right-wing leader.

The trial cannot begin once an immunity request is made, and Netanyahu announced the politically risky movement in a live television speech just four hours before the deadline for submitting an application expired.

Netanyahu, who was re-elected leader of the Likud ruling party last week, often accused judicial and police officials of trying to expel him from office and said that only the voting public can choose who will lead the country.

He said in his speech that the charges against him had political motivations and that he was entitled to the protection of Parliament.

Their allies have issued severe warnings against what they call an "activist,quot; court exceeding their authority.

Normally, a request for immunity should be approved by a parliamentary committee and then submitted to a full vote. But the committee responsible for handling such matters does not exist because a government was never formed after the September elections.

The attorney general cannot present the accusation until the issue of immunity is resolved, delaying any judicial proceeding.

Amid deep political stagnation, it seems unlikely that Parliament will decide the issue before the Israeli elections on March 2.

Netanyahu will need the support of 61 of its 120 legislators to be granted immunity, the same majority that eluded him in his attempts to form a government after national voting in April and September.