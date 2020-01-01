Is Iraq becoming a battlefield between Washington and Tehran? The | Iraq

By Matilda Coleman
There were dramatic scenes at the US embassy in Iraq when supporters and members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) backed by Iran surrounded the complex in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad.

Your demand: the end of US intervention in the country.

They threw stones and set fire outside; Security personnel responded with tear gas.

The United States deployed marines to secure the complex, before the leaders of the protesters told them to withdraw.

President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the demonstrations: Tehran denies being involved.

There is widespread anger over the recent US air strikes against the Hezbollah Bridgades in Iraq and Syria.

The United States says they were launched in retaliation for a rocket attack on Friday near Kirkuk that killed an American civilian contractor.

So how can this last tension be contained?

Presenter: Julie McDonald

Guests:

Ahmed Rushdi – Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the Iraqi Parliament.

Mohammad Marandi – Head of North American Studies at the University of Tehran.

Ismael Alsodani – Former Iraqi defense attache to the United States and a retired Iraqi brigadier general.

