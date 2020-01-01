"Iran is not afraid of the United States,quot;: analysts rule out threats to Iraq | Iraq News

In a clearly worded response to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who alleged Iranian participation in a rare protest at the US embassy complex in Baghdad, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also issued a response strong, saying that Tehran will openly face any country that threatens its national. interests.

Demonstrators who sympathize with or belong to Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)) broke the outer walls of the heavily fortified US embassy complex in the Iraqi capital on Tuesday, setting parts of its perimeter on fire. furious reaction to lethal US airstrikes days before against Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia associated with PMF.

Trump warned Tuesday that he would hold Iran accountable "for lost lives or damages incurred in any of our facilities."

On Wednesday, Khamenei said during a public event in Tehran: "On the one hand, you are very wrong because this matter has nothing to do with Iran."

"If Iran decides to face a country, it will do so openly. But everyone should know that we are firmly committed to the interests of the country and will not hesitate to intervene and strike a blow to any party that attempts to represent a threat to the country." country."

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry used diplomatic channels to summon the Swiss envoy to Tehran, which represents US interests in Iran, to protest against the "American warmongering,quot; language.

The ministry's statement tried to distance Iran from the events in neighboring Iraq, saying that the Islamic Republic had nothing to do with the events, saying "Iraq is an independent country."

He also described the language of US officials against Iranian influence in Iraq as a "violation of the Charter of the United Nations."

Mohammad Marandi, head of the department of American studies at the University of Tehran, told Al Jazeera: "The Iranians do not take American threats very seriously because a military confrontation with Iran would not mean a victory for the United States."

"The price of any US attack on Iran would be too high and the cost for the entire region would be even higher."

Marandi argued that the United States, having spent "billions of dollars in the conflict in Iraq, which was a total failure, wants to use Iran as a scapegoat to justify its failure.

"The Iranians will not accept being treated as scapegoats and Iran is not afraid of the United States."

Hussein Rovaran, who teaches international relations at the University of Tehran, told Al Jazeera that the Iranians reject Washington's threats against their country because it was the United States who "violated Iraqi sovereignty and killed the Iraqi members of Hashd al Shaabi,quot; , which he described as an official Iraqi military. Unit.

He said the United States has "committed a crime,quot; in Iraq and must bear the consequences of its actions, referring to the protest around the United States embassy complex.

Royvaran said the United States has military bases in Iraq and enjoys political influence in the country, which means that Washington's comments on Iranian influence should be considered with caution.

"US officials think that Iran should protect US bases in Iraq, something that Iran will never do.

"The United States is waging an economic war against Iran," he said, referring to the punishment of US sanctions against Iran after withdrawing from a historic nuclear agreement last year.

Rejecting US references to Hashd al-Shaabi as "Iranian representatives,quot; or "mercenaries," Marandi said Iran helped establish and arm the paramilitary force to defeat ISIL, a group that emerged only after "the United States destroyed Iraq. "after the overthrow. by Saddam Hussein in 2003.

