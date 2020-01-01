Investigating the power of True Crime TV over the public

It doesn't really require much detective work to find them.
Because hidden among the standard Big little lies Y The wonderful Mrs. Maisel Rate, there are, this year's excellence deals on the real crime.
Of course, the genre is not a real category in the Golden Globes on Sunday night. Rather AmazingThe Netflix eight-episode miniseries that dramatizes a series of rape cases in Washington and Colorado, is being recognized in the category of best television movie or limited series while The act& # 39; s Joey king will fight against Amazing stars Kaitlyn Dever Y Merritt wever for acting honors and your co-star Patricia Arquette will face Toni Collette in the best secondary actress slot.
But at this point, it may only be a matter of time before the limited series division is renamed with the true crime that has a moment. Amazing ranked among the most watched Netflix series of the year and it would be difficult to find someone who is not captivated by the Hulu count and King’s representation of Gypsy Rose BlanchardThe story of
Really, however, it is more than a moment. It is fair to say that whodunnit content has had half a decade or so.
The mysteries and real-life thrillers went from the kind of visualization in which you allowed yourself a lazy weekend night to the coolest water content around 2014, just when everyone you knew listened to Sarah Koenig analyze whether Adnan Syed really killed or not high school girlfriend in Serial. The seemingly ubiquitous podcast was quickly followed by Jinx—HBO said too much about the accused killer Robert Durst— and Netflix Making a murderer, the infinitely frustrating series that made everyone argue about the convictions of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey.
"I think it was an unattended genre, that's what we found," explains Dave Kaplan of Oxygen to E! News of why television suddenly causes everyone to become experts in criminal law. "I think these shows in many ways have always been desired. They just haven't occurred in the clip in which they have done so."
And now, with broadcast channels like Hulu and Netflix joining the true crime-centric network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to produce high-quality movie content, "The offer has grown to meet the need and therefore it becomes a big part of pop cultural conversation. "
While we certainly have our opinions on why real crime stories have turned into television dating (an opportunity for some detective work from the couch mixed with pure appeal and without adulterating the train crash), as senior vice president of strategic information and investigation In the other lifestyle of Oxygen and NBC Universal networks, Kaplan spends a lot of time really working to answer that question. He has surveyed viewers from casual to difficult, the audience received assumes several schedules and even made a round at the annual CrimeCon to ask what exactly leads viewers to DVR as a whole. Broken marathon.
As a result, he shares: "We have identified some pillars that I believe are the main drivers of why there is fascination and interest in space." He completely unlocks the mystery for us.
We can please our fantasies of Nancy Drew.
Why isn't this half the point? Being able to find the right answer from who killed that sweet teacher and mother of two children before the end of the one hour episode? (Hint: it's almost always the husband). "I think it attracts many of the main benefits that viewers seek for entertainment in general," says Kaplan, "which is to play with something and solve the mystery, ultimately."
And even if it is a story that is not solved in an episode, but rather a muti-parter that really delves into the reason for all this, "they do not necessarily end in a kind of satisfactory conclusion," he says, "but it's still fun to see the evolution of the story. "
And remember what we learned in Psych 101.
You have probably heard of the term detective of the chair, but Kaplan and his henchmen have noticed a new phenomenon: the emergence of the armchair psychologist. "The detective in all of us wants to solve the crime," he explains. "The psychologist in us, I think he increasingly wants to understand the human mentality, the motivations behind why people would potentially commit a heinous crime."
When we are not digging into the mind of a murderer, we ask ourselves about the exact circumstances that led a person who looks like any of us to be the main news. Kaplan says: "I think that plays with this notion of wanting to have a deep understanding of people and the world around you."
We can forget the worst news of the day living someone else's worst day.
In general, when people mention escapist television, they are talking about keeping up with the Kardashians and the diverse wealthy housewives of the world, "but that element that we hear over and over again is also really at stake with these shows," Kaplan insists.
In a recent survey, he shares, three-fourths of respondents said they found it interesting to "see what messes people make of their lives," or in some cases the messes in which they involuntarily find themselves. "And about half of people said that seeing other people's problems in these situations made them feel better about their own lives. "
He believes that "the appeal is based on seeing people who live in these types of really extreme situations, almost so you don't have to, do you know?" So, regardless of your work drama or how crazy your children are making you feel, you can see the count of a brutal strangulation "and it gives you this kind of feeling that, thank God, that's not me," he says. While you don't want to put yourself in that person's shoes in any way, you can spend an hour testing them before returning home safely.
And sometimes we can relate, at least a little.
Okay, most of us are not involved in cases of creepy homicides, but almost half of the viewers surveyed by Kaplan, about 42 percent, shared that they had a personal experience with the crime.
Not all were victims or even a direct participant in the case, but simply knew someone who had been involved or was an observer of the situation. But even that rubbing with illegality is enough to help people empathize. "What we found is that if he has had a personal experience in some way with crime," he shares, "it has actually boosted his interest in gender." In other words, cue the Murdered in the morning marathon.
They can serve as solid research tools.
Few of us imagine ourselves at the wrong end of a knife or caught with the type of man for whom the term bad boy does not only mean that he tends to ghost in relationships. But then, most of Ted BundyThe victims thought he was a charmer. "We hear a lot that people watch these programs because they want to learn how to protect themselves and their loved ones around them," says Kaplan.
And the test was in the busiest sessions in CrimeCon. The lie detection seminar was popular, remember, like other conferences "that give you practical advice on how to be smarter about the experiences in your life. Therefore, this notion of preparation is really important."
Because we are doing our part for humanity.
Well, on the surface, this seems like a stretch, but there is a way to see our couch potato trends as useful. "People want to believe that by watching these programs, they are somehow having some kind of positive impact on the world," says Kaplan.
And the argument can be made. "They feel that criminals are being brought to justice as a result of these shows. And so, by participating in that, even as a spectator, you are somehow helping to reinforce this notion that justice is being fulfilled," he explains. "It restores your faith in humanity and in our legal institutions." Hey, we will raise our television controllers to that!
