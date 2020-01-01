In pictures: India's homeless bear suffers a record cold

%MINIFYHTMLc085c7e1e93dee1c5b91fddc9ab756a09% %MINIFYHTMLc085c7e1e93dee1c5b91fddc9ab756a010%

New Delhi, India – The Indian capital of New Delhi entered in 2020 reeling under an intense wave of cold, with the homeless in its streets enduring the worst part.

The Delhi government established almost 200 night shelters, but they are not enough to house all the homeless in the city, forcing hundreds of them to spend their nights outdoors.

"We have around 40 beds that can accommodate a maximum of 60 people, depending on the size of the families that can share a bed," Sunil Kumar, who manages a night shelter near Hazrat Nizamuddin train station, told Al Jazeera.

%MINIFYHTMLc085c7e1e93dee1c5b91fddc9ab756a011% %MINIFYHTMLc085c7e1e93dee1c5b91fddc9ab756a012%

"We can provide two or three blankets per person, but it doesn't work for such intense cold. There should also be some room heaters," he said.

While some remained hot when lighting bonfires on the sidewalks, dense fog covered the city on Wednesday and the night temperature dropped to 2.4 degrees Celsius (36.3 degrees Fahrenheit), interrupting road, air and rail traffic.

On Monday, the Indian capital recorded its coldest December day since 1901, with the maximum temperature plummeting to the lowest at 9.4C (48.9F).

"The maximum temperature also dropped to less than 10 degrees in large parts of northern India," said Al Jazeera Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the regional weather forecast center in New Delhi.

In addition to the capital, Indian states and territories that continued to face a severe cold wave included Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Usually, the temperature drops in January, but this time the mercury has broken the record for decades in December," Shrivastava added.