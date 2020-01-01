I want someone who is inspiring, creative, kind and curious. – Sobhita Dhulipala

%MINIFYHTMLa6fd15822762dd8d29e3c5876e8e289a9% %MINIFYHTMLa6fd15822762dd8d29e3c5876e8e289a10%











Everything is the die of destiny or play a prewritten script. For someone far removed from vanity, Sobhita Dhulipala placed second in the Femina Miss India 2013 contest and represented the country in Miss Earth 2013. The first in the university, then began modeling, but soon abandoned it, finding it empty.

It was the ecstasy between the action and the cut, which he discovered during an acting workshop that woke up the interpreter in it.

He made his way in the movies with critically acclaimed Raman Raghav 2.0 from Anurag Kashyap in 2016. In 2017, Chef starred with Saif Ali Khan and then in Kaalakaandi in 2018, confirming that he did not like the formula. The same year, its Telugu shareholder, Goodachari, became a blockbuster. She took the digital space by storm with Made In Heaven, focused on wedding planners. His performance as Tara Khanna, goes into shades of gray against the colors of the celebration. More recently, he played a spy in Bard Of Blood, a role he refers to as gender free. The thriller The Body and Nivin Pauly’s Moothon are on their way.

"I want to throw myself into the ocean and watch myself swim to the shore," says the brave girl from the small town of Vishakapatnam, whose dreams are no longer small …

How did you pack Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven (MIH)?

First they called me for an audition. A month later, they called me for an aspect test where I met Nitya Mehra (writer) and Zoya Akhtar. Zoya had seen me in Raman Raghav 2.0. We had also worked in commercials two years ago. She believed that I would do well in the series. The fact that it was a digital web series was a bit confusing for me. But I heard that Anurag Kashyap was doing Sacred Games with Saif Ali Khan, which gave me some guarantees that there was a future on this platform. Once I read the script, all doubts disappeared.

How has life changed after MIH?

I'm still the same person. My feeling of security and confidence is the same. I have always been assured of my choices. Because they weren't elections with any agenda: ki yeh karne se kya milega. The emotion comes from work and not from the result. The success was a pleasant surprise, but I don't love the idea of ​​being popular. I want to get inspired and feel that fire.

Are marriages really made in heaven?

Honestly, I don't know how I feel about marriage. In a moment I am attracted to the pranks of marriage, the excellent food, the open door, the gifts and the celebration. It is like a child's dream. But in reality, I have seen many crumble. If my partner expects me to commit,

Am I willing to walk that extra mile? I do not know. But I'm sure, if and when I get married, it won't be a dhoom dhaam wedding. I'm sure I'm going to wear a simple cotton sari, go to the registrar and finish that.

What are you waiting for to work?

After MIH, a certain facet of my career was opened, which did not exist before. Whether it's sponsorship bags or being seen in public space there is a little more conversation around me. Which saves me having to introduce myself again. In India, I guess we lack imagination at the casting table. People are chosen for the same type of roles. That breakthrough has to happen. I want to see myself doing a variety of roles. As I did with Bard of red chili blood.

He is an actor with the Afghan-Balochistan conflict as a backdrop. I never imagined that it would fit in that kind of world. Not only did I enjoy it, but I was good at it. I realize that I should not limit myself believing yeh mera type hai, yeh nahi hai.

Then you are willing to enter a new territory.

Yes. I want to throw myself into the ocean and watch myself swim to the shore. I would love to make a sports biographical film. I was a geek, a nerd, who loved the economy and enjoyed politics. I would love to make a political drama. Also, I feel that limiting someone to what they have done before is a bit frustrating. I hope that changes.

Do you feel like a stranger?

Before my movie, Raman Raghav 2.0, I was wondering how I would get here. What is the route? Where is the door? But once I met Anurag Kashyap, he himself was a stranger and freed me. All those associated with Raman Raghav 2.0 were strangers in Mumbai, trying to make a career of their dreams. After that, I stopped trying to belong. I didn't care if he was an internal or external connoisseur. I just wanted to be part of good stories. I knew a powerful story would take me home.

What do you credit your achievements?

My movie Kaalakaandi didn't do so well. Then

I made Goodachari, a Telugu movie, which worked incredibly well and so did Made In Heaven. So, I have a sense of perspective on how to welcome changing scenarios. It was not an easy journey and has taught me a lot. Fortunately, any grief I have dealt with has made me softer and more sensitive as a person. I take all my feelings and pour them into my characters.

How did Miss India happen?

I came to Mumbai from Visakhapatnam after my twelfth standard. I felt like a curious town girl in a big city. I was an introvert, who had no interest in the arts or any other extracurricular activity in college. I only liked studies. I was a teacher's student class. He had a closed mind because he had lived in a picturesque city. He was naive and lacked social skills. A classmate at the university, admitted to Miss India, told me about the contest. For someone who had such a low sense of self-approval, taking that step was enormous. Finally, I ended up being one of the winners.

It was a big problem at that time, especially for someone who didn't grow up being called pretty.

How did the movies get to you?

I was a topper in studies. I followed a Master in Commercial and Corporate Law as plan B. It had given me a period of three years so that if I didn't solve things, I would move away from acting. After the contest, I realized that modeling is not something to prosper. I felt lost in the circuit. It seemed hollow. I could not connect with that. I was raised with an independent mindset, my mother was a strong woman. So, for me, it was important to be self-sufficient. I started auditioning for commercials and started learning Hindi. I also did an acting workshop. That was the first time when

I felt challenged. I loved it. After that, they called me for an audition. Halfway, I realized that acting is an incredible art. I felt so satisfied between the action and the cut.

Raman Raghav 2.0 took you to Cannes …

When I was nominated (in the Director's Fortnight at the Cannes film festival 2016), with personalities like Cate Blanchet and Robert Downey Jr, I felt something was wrong with his list. But that moment made me realize that no matter how small you are, if you are honest with your work, you will be rewarded. You do not need to try to belong or be accepted.

Was it easier to accept you after that?

I understand that there is a certain prototype that is celebrated if it is about beauty or desirability in this country for both men and women. The more I tried to fit in a certain mold, the more I felt lost. At a farewell dinner for the chef at home, Saif told me that he was touched to see someone so young and that he was coming from a different world trying to get here. I hoped he wouldn't sell me and continue doing a good job. I was touched. They gave me that respect for my work. I realized that I didn't have to do anything out of place. I just had to be honest. That gave me the confidence to continue chasing the things I felt strongly for.

Your opinion about love …

I understand what freedom means, so that's where my understanding of love comes from. I have become such a self-sufficient person, either physically, financially or emotionally. Therefore, I want to be in the company of someone who is inspiring, creative, kind and curious about life. That kind of relationship can last forever.