I saw "Cats,quot; and now I wonder why nobody talks about how Ian McKellen was the weirdest and best part of the movieBy Bradley LambJanuary 1, 2020EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp I saw "Cats,quot; and now I wonder why nobody talks about how Ian McKellen was the weirdest and best part of the movie go back up ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles I saw "Cats,quot; and now I wonder why nobody talks about how Ian McKellen was the weirdest and best part of the movie Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 I saw "Cats,quot; and now I wonder why nobody talks about how... Read moreJWoww says goodbye to 2019 with his most epic clapback to date Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock Jowow 2019 ended with a microphone drop in social networks. the Jersey coast The reality star,... Read moreFormer NBA commissioner, David Stern, dies at 77 | NBA News Sports Lisa Witt - January 1, 2020 0 Read moreKylie Jenner co-breeds with Travis Scott and that's it – Details – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 Read moreMatch report – Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd Sports Lisa Witt - January 1, 2020 0 Read more