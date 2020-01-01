Huddsf & # 39; ld 2 – 5 Stoke

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at John Smith Stadium

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Stoke.

Stoke sealed a 5-2 victory in an upside down game in Huddersfield to get out of the championship relegation places.

The Michael O & # 39; Neill team had led 1-0 before leaving 2-1 behind, only to come behind them as they advanced to 21st place in the table.

Tyrese Campbell's orthopedic device joined the goals of Sam Vokes, Nick Powell and Lee Gregory, with Town's blows coming from Steve Mounie and a goal by Danny Batth, to seal Stoke's first victory at Huddersfield since 1992.

City started the brightest game and was celebrating a first game in 15 minutes, but received more than a little help from the Huddersfield defense.

Tyrese Campbell celebrates the score for Stoke

Danny Simpson should have comfortably treated a long ball, but the full side softened his lines and that gave the ball to Powell inside the area.

Powell then easily tore Vokes for a simple touch from a few meters.

The city goalkeeper, Kamil Grabara, had to be alert to avoid a header from Vokes in the back post.

Vokes was proving to be a real threat and re-entered just after, only to have house defender Christopher Schindler put himself in a timely blockade.

Powell was shot from a distance before Campbell deflected a shot that grazed the local crossbar in the final action of the first half.

After the first 45 minutes they couldn't see them record a shot, Town came out with a lot of purpose after the restart.

And that quick start soon saw them climb 2-1 in the space of only two minutes.

First, Mounie rose to hit a header from a corner.

Just two minutes later they found themselves in front.

A free kick by Juninho Bacuna was struck weakly by Jack Butland and bounced on defender Batth before reaching the net.

Many teams could have withered after seeing an advantage evaporate quickly, but Stoke recovered to regain full control of the competition.

Campbell rushed down the right flank and tied Powell, who coldly slipped home the second goal of the visitors' afternoon from inside the area.

And it was not long before City was back in front thanks to a well-taken goal by Campbell.

Grabara approached and launched a free kick, but fell into the hands of Campbell, who controlled carefully before applying a fine lobed finish to put the 3-2.

Huddersfield was clearly nervous and soon found themselves 4-2 down just a few minutes later.

The goal was scored by Campbell, but it was very much due to the determination of Vokes, who beat Jon Stankovic to a header and left the ball to his strike partner that produced an elegant final for his second of the day.

Town continued but they were hit with a dumb blow at the last minute when sub Lee Gregory added a classy fifth.