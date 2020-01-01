How Miley Cyrus introduced Liam Hemsworth in her personal decade video

We can't stop and we won't stop watching this New Year's video!

Before 2020, Miley Cyrus He decided to surprise fans by sharing a video that recalled his greatest achievements of the last decade.

"Decade Video,quot; subtitled the publication. "10 years in 10 minutes #NewYearStartsNow,quot;.

While there were many unforgettable musical performances and successful songs, fans couldn't help talking about the inclusions of former Liam Hemsworth.

At the beginning, a brief scene from the previous couple's movie. The last song juice. Do you know, the movie where they met in 2009?