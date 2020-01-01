How Miley Cyrus introduced Liam Hemsworth in her personal decade video

We can't stop and we won't stop watching this New Year's video!
Before 2020, Miley Cyrus He decided to surprise fans by sharing a video that recalled his greatest achievements of the last decade.
"Decade Video,quot; subtitled the publication. "10 years in 10 minutes #NewYearStartsNow,quot;.
While there were many unforgettable musical performances and successful songs, fans couldn't help talking about the inclusions of former Liam Hemsworth.
At the beginning, a brief scene from the previous couple's movie. The last song juice. Do you know, the movie where they met in 2009?
Shortly after, the spectators watched as a journalist announced that Liam had proposed to Miley. The couple would not marry until a surprise Nashville ceremony in 2018 that was also included in the video.
Because it is an open and honest book with his fans, the video would not be complete without the news that Miley and Liam separated. A brief news clip was heard announcing the separation of the couple. They would later reach a divorce agreement just before Christmas.
While their relationships made headlines over the years, the video reminds fans that the singer is also very involved in charities, including the Happy Hippie Foundation.
And regardless of the ups and downs that life brought to Miley, her family could not be more proud.
"I can't believe what I just saw. I just saw the last 10 years of my life pass before my eyes. I'm very proud of you @mileycyrus," mom Tish Cyrus commented on Instagram. "I can't wait to see what the roaring 20 holds for us! I'm ready for the trip!"
We also! Good luck in the new decade Miley.