How 2019 changed the Kashmir dispute forever | India News

Kupwara, Kashmir administered by India – On a sunny July afternoon, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat walked to his village mosque in the Kupwara district of Kashmir, administered by India, to apologize to his neighbors and friends.

He told them that he would probably be arrested by the Indian security forces, who were gathering all the political leaders, activists and lawyers in the disputed region before New Delhi's plans to revoke Kashmir's special status.

It was the last time that Bhat, 65, entered his village. He was arrested on July 17 under the strict Public Security Law (PSA), a law that allows detention for two years without bail, and imprisoned in the Anantnag district in southern Kashmir.

Weeks later, Bhatt was transferred to a jail hundreds of kilometers away from his home, like hundreds of other jailed cashmere after India removed the special status of the region on August 5.

On December 20, Bhat died inside a prison in the city of Prayagraj, state of Uttar Pradesh, and his death culminated in one of the most turbulent years in the disputed Himalayan region.

Ghulam's wife Muhammad Bhat showing his photo on his phone (Shuaib Bashir / Al Jazeera)

Bhat's death in jail

On December 20, Bhat's son, Muhammad Hanief, received a call. The policeman on the other side told him that his father is ill and that he must visit Naini prison in Prayagraj immediately.

When he said he had no money to fly, the police took him to Prayagraj the next day with his expenses. When he arrived at the prison, he was taken to the morgue and asked to identify a body. It was from his father.

"I froze for a moment. There was no one to comfort me. I was alone and my father's body lay on the ground, cold and motionless," he told Al Jazeera.

Bhat's family has no idea of ​​the cause of death. Hanief said police did not deliver documents or post-mortem reports.

"I had so many questions, but there was no response from the jail authorities," Hanief said. "I asked them to give me my father's cane, but they told me to take the body or burn it in jail."

When asked about the cause of Bhat's death and the denial of a post mortem report, the Kupwara Superior Superintendent of Police, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, told Al Jazeera: "All this is an official matter. It is assumed that no I must tell him. "

Bhat's wife at home in the Kulangam village of Kupwara district (Shuaib Bashir / Al Jazeera)

Repression and arrests

Bhat was a former member of Jamaat-e-Islami, a political-religious group banned in March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

More than 500 members of Jamaat-e-Islami, including Bhat, were imprisoned for "supporting the armed rebellion,quot; against the Indian government in Kashmir.

Detentions were common in Kashmir administered by India this year, with more than 5,000 detainees, including almost 350 registered under the PSA.

The detainees in Kashmir today include three former state ministers, former legislators, activists, separatists, businessmen, students and even children as young as eight.

The arrests were accompanied by a paralyzing blockade, one of the longest spells in the region, and the closure of all communications, including the Internet and telephones, with the latter partially restored.

Early signs

Signs that 2019 was a decisive year for Kashmir administered by India appeared early when a lone rebel rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives against an Indian paramilitary convoy, killing 40 soldiers and unleashing a nearby war between India and Pakistan.

For the first time in almost five decades, Indian and Pakistani air forces surrendered to dog fights and entered the territories of others.

Both countries with nuclear weapons claim the entire Kashmir region and manage parts of. Two of its three large-scale wars have been over the Kashmir dispute.

While another war was avoided this year, the calm period in Kashmir was short while the region was heading for another momentous event, carried out by the Indian government as a black secret operation.

On August 5, the Indian parliament, in a shock movement, repealed articles 370 and 35A of its constitution, which granted Kashmir partial autonomy and prohibited non-residents from buying property or settling in the region.

The measure of India included the fork of Jammu and Kashmir, the only Muslim majority state in the country, in two "union territories,quot; to be administered by the federal government, thus reshaping the geography of the region.

The decisions sent shock waves in the restless region, home to almost eight million people, now under curfew and a communications blackout.

Thousands of paramilitary forces were added to what was already the most militarized region in the world, with about 500,000 Indian troops stationed there.

The scale, intensity and severity of the entire exercise were unprecedented, since the cashmere now faced a battle for their own existence. Protests that defied curfews were carried out throughout the region, injuring several people.

A Kashmir girl rides her bicycle in front of Indian security personnel on duty in front of closed stores in Srinagar (Danish Ismail / Reuters)

The longest internet shutdown

As New Year's Eve marked 150 days of complete Internet blocking in Kashmir, the government said Tuesday that it was restoring broadband Internet in hospitals run by the region's government.

Still, it was the longest Internet shutdown in a democratic country, according to Access Now, a group that tracks Internet closures worldwide.

India also restored the postpaid short message service (SMS) on Tuesday in an effort to "normalize,quot; the situation in Kashmir.

However, prepaid phone service, broadband and mobile Internet services are still blocked, which affects businesses and daily life.

Amidst a disturbing calm and uncertainty, shops and businesses have begun to open after months, and the public transport system creeps along the roads.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a merchant union, said the internet blockade forced a loss of almost Rs. 18,000 crore in the last five months.

"In our report, which we collected after 120 days (of closure), companies suffered huge losses … Internet-based industries such as tourism, export, silk carpet industry, e-commerce and entrepreneurship social are completely closed. The ban hindered our daily trade, "KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq told Al Jazeera.

The prolonged blackout on the Internet also affected students, professionals, journalists, activists and emergency services in the region.

Razia Tariq, a student at Kashmir University, said research and other academic work has stopped for thousands of students in the valley.

& # 39; 80 civilians killed in 2019 & # 39;

In a report, the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Coalition (JKCCS), a local human rights group, said there were "mass arrests, torture, killings, use of excessive force, harassment and intimidation,quot; after the repeal of the Article 370

"The year witnessed at least 366 murders in different incidents of violence," said the report, which said there were "extrajudicial executions of at least 80 civilians, in addition to murders of 159 militants and 129 armed forces,quot; in 2019.

Of the 80 civilians killed in 2019, 69 were killed after August 5. Twelve of those killed this year were women and eight children, according to the JKCCS report.

"In addition to being victims of extrajudicial executions, children also faced illegal and unjust detentions, ill-treatment, including torture, at the hands of the armed forces during detention," the report says.