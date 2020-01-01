Houston Texans activate JJ Watt outside the injured reserve | NFL news





JJ Watt will line up against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt was activated on Tuesday by the injured reserve and is expected to play this weekend's AFC wild card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, underwent surgery nine weeks ago for a pectoral muscle tear.

He suffered the injury when he approached rookie Oakland Raiders runner Josh Jacobs in a game on October 27.

"We will go out to practice today and see how it goes and then we will continue to progress during the week," Texans coach Bill O & # 39; Brien said on Tuesday about how the team plans to proceed with Watt.

The Texans placed the initial deep Tashaun Gipson in the injured reserve to free a place on the list of Watt, who finished 2016 (behind) and 2017 (leg) in the injured reserve. Watt played all games during his first five seasons and played in 16 games last season with 16 catches.

Watt, 30, had 24 tackles, four catches, two recoveries of a loose ball and a loose ball forced into eight games this season.

The five-time Pro Bowl team has 479 tackles, 96 catches, 23 forced loose balls and an interception in 112 games in nine seasons, all with the Texans. He led the NFL in catches in both 2012 (20.5) and 2015 (17.5).

Gipson, 29, recorded 51 tackles and three interceptions while starting 14 games for the Texans this season.

The Houston Chronicle reported that it aggravated a transverse process fracture in the back against the Tennessee Titans at the end of the regular season.

Texans receive the Bills on Saturday, live live Sky Sports main event Y Sky Sports Action from 9pm.