Tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents are expected to take to the streets on Wednesday for the city's biggest anti-government protest in weeks, which could inject new momentum into a month-long movement that has seen violent clashes and many arrests.

Wednesday's protest is only the second large-scale demonstration authorized by the police since voters in November overwhelmingly elected pro-democratic politicians for neighborhood offices. That vote, a sharp rebuke to the Communist Party officials in China, It marked the beginning of the longest period of relative calm since the city was convulsed by protests in June.

More than 6,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began by the legislation, as it was ruled out, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. Since then, protests have expanded to include a wide range of demands for police responsibility and greater democracy.

An annual march takes on new meaning.

The Hong Kong pro-democratic camp annually organizes a New Year's march. In light of the crisis the city is currently facing, and a population that has the greatest political participation in a generation, many expect this year's event to be larger than usual.