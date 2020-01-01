Hong Kong protest: thousands of people are expected to march on New Year's Day

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents are expected to take to the streets on Wednesday for the city's biggest anti-government protest in weeks, which could inject new momentum into a month-long movement that has seen violent clashes and many arrests.
Wednesday's protest is only the second large-scale demonstration authorized by the police since voters in November overwhelmingly elected pro-democratic politicians for neighborhood offices. That vote, a sharp rebuke to the Communist Party officials in China, It marked the beginning of the longest period of relative calm since the city was convulsed by protests in June.
More than 6,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began by the legislation, as it was ruled out, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. Since then, protests have expanded to include a wide range of demands for police responsibility and greater democracy.
Here is the latest.
An annual march takes on new meaning.
The Hong Kong pro-democratic camp annually organizes a New Year's march. In light of the crisis the city is currently facing, and a population that has the greatest political participation in a generation, many expect this year's event to be larger than usual.
The march is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Police approved a two-mile route that passes through some of the city's most emblematic places and buildings, from Victoria Park to the central business district.
"On New Year's Day, we must show our solidarity," Jimmy Sham, leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, who is organizing the march, told reporters. "We hope that the people of Hong Kong will take to the streets for the future of Hong Kong."
The issues of Wednesday's march include opposite wage increases for police officers, many believe that the police have responded brutally to the protests, and put an end to perceived government repression against activists, especially educators.
"We call on the organizer and the participants to remain calm and rational," said Kwok Ka-chuen, police spokesman, before the march. "Let's start 2020 with peace and come back to Hong Kong on the right track."
The police are expected to deploy 6,000 officers to patrol the march, The South China Morning Post reported.
Protesters clashed with police in Mong Kok, one of the city's busiest neighborhoods, just when the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve. Police used water cannons and tear gas against a small group of protesters.
Carrie Lam asks for a solution to the crisis.
On New Year's Eve, Carrie Lam, the city's chief executive, went to the territory and asked for calm before the protest.
"Let's start 2020 with a new resolution, to restore order and harmony in society. So we can start over, together," Ms. Lam said in a three minute video message That included other officials.
"We must handle the problems in question and recognize the deficiencies in our systems, as well as the deeply rooted problems and conflicts that have been accumulating for many years in our society," he said.