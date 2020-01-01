Hilarie Burton pays tribute to the roller coaster decade with an exciting year-end publication

%MINIFYHTMLd837fd1a627feef646401cba133339bf9% %MINIFYHTMLd837fd1a627feef646401cba133339bf10%

In a long message shared on social networks, the former star of & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; He talks about starting the 2010 decade with uncertainty and ending a wedding with Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Just married Hilarie Burton He has reflected on his 2019 nuptials in a year-end publication, celebrating a decade of roller coaster.

The actress, who married a lifelong couple Jeffrey Dean Morgan In October (2019), he admits that the 2010s began with uncertainty.

"Ten years ago, I was pregnant, unemployed, unsure of where I was going to live or give birth and, despite the courage I could have projected, I was afraid," he posted on Instagram. "All my life I thought I would follow the same path as everyone who had grown up. Have a steady job. Get married. Buy a house. Have children. But the road didn't develop that way at all.

"A decade later, I can look at my youngest self and say & # 39; it's fine, honey! Happiness will surprise you! Leave it! 2019 was incredibly good for our family. The wedding I thought I wanted when I was 26 years was much sweeter to wait. My love for @jeffreydeanmorgan has become something much deeper and more golden. Our children participated and were by our side throughout. It was the celebration of a whole decade. "

Hilarie adds: "As I see the whole year in review publications today, all my year, all my decade really, can be summed up on that day. Happy new year to all. I hope your path is winding and surprising and leads you in a wild journey.Happy new year to @jeffreydeanmorgan, Gus and George.Love is not a big enough word.