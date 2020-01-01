Henry Ruggs injury update: The Alabama receiver is unlikely to return from a leg injury in Citrus Bowl

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Alabama open receiver Henry Ruggs III left the third quarter of the Citrus Bowl against Michigan due to an apparent left leg injury. It is considered unlikely to return, ESPN reported.

Ruggs remained on the grass after trying to make a diving catch in a third down. He limped off the field with coaches and headed to the locker room shortly after, according to reports.

MORE: Citrus Bowl live updates

The junior had two receptions for 27 yards at the time of the injury. He is considered a candidate to testify for the 2020 NFL Draft, but chose to play the Wolverines anyway.

Ruggs entered the game with 38 catches, 719 yards and seven touchdowns in the season.

Recent Articles

NYE Kiss by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: Clock – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Henry Ruggs injury update: The Alabama receiver is unlikely to return from a leg injury in Citrus Bowl

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Alabama open receiver Henry Ruggs III left the third quarter of the Citrus Bowl against Michigan due to an apparent...
Read more

"Iran is not afraid of the United States,quot;: analysts rule out threats to Iraq | Iraq News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
In a clearly worded response to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who alleged Iranian participation in a rare protest at the...
Read more

Billboard published a controversial rock song from the list of the decade, people got very angry and Imagine Dragons lead singer answered exactly how...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Billboard published a controversial rock song from the list of the decade,...
Read more

Eddie Nketiah withdrawn from the market by the arsenal of the Leeds loan | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©