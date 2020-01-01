Henry Ruggs injury update: The Alabama receiver is unlikely to return from a leg injury in Citrus Bowl

Alabama open receiver Henry Ruggs III left the third quarter of the Citrus Bowl against Michigan due to an apparent left leg injury. It is considered unlikely to return, ESPN reported.

Ruggs remained on the grass after trying to make a diving catch in a third down. He limped off the field with coaches and headed to the locker room shortly after, according to reports.

The junior had two receptions for 27 yards at the time of the injury. He is considered a candidate to testify for the 2020 NFL Draft, but chose to play the Wolverines anyway.

Ruggs entered the game with 38 catches, 719 yards and seven touchdowns in the season.