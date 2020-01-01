Hearts confirm the departure of Jon Daly by mutual consent | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLee8ce96b91b56e426a3d778a7f0567779% %MINIFYHTMLee8ce96b91b56e426a3d778a7f05677710%





Jon Daly initially joined Hearts as a U20 coach in January 2016

%MINIFYHTMLee8ce96b91b56e426a3d778a7f05677711% %MINIFYHTMLee8ce96b91b56e426a3d778a7f05677712%

Hearts confirmed that first team coach Jon Daly left the club by mutual consent.

Daly joined as coach of the U20 in January 2016 after a successful career as a player in which he lifted the Scottish Cup with Dundee United in 2010 and won the promotion of the League One with the Rangers in 2014.

The 36-year-old was later promoted to the position of coach of the first team in 2016, becoming interim manager with Andy Kirk when the then head coach Robbie Neilson left for MK Dons.

And he would repeat the role again in August 2017 after Ian Cathro left, but with the arrival of Daniel Stendel last month as the new manager of the first team, now it seems that both sides have agreed to separate.

A statement from Hearts said: "The club wishes to thank Jon for his efforts at Tynecastle Park and wishes him well in the future."