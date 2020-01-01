Harry Kane suffers a hamstring injury | Soccer news

Kane one of the nine injuries collected on New Year's Day after a busy holiday period





Harry Kane grabs the hamstrings after suffering an injury

Harry Kane became one of the numerous victims of the festive soccer calendar after limping with a hamstring injury during the 1-0 defeat of Tottenham in Southampton.

With his team behind St Mary's, the England captain stopped grabbing his left hamstring after seeing his 73-minute strike ruled out for offside.

Kane, who started four games in 11 days for the Spurs during the holiday season, seemed uncomfortable as he left the field to be replaced by Erik Lamela.

More information about Kane's injury …

Kane limped out later in St Mary's after 75 minutes

Festive football takes its toll …

The 26-year-old was not the only Premier League player who suffered an injury after a series of three games in a week, as nine players were forced to leave the field during the first five games that took place on the day of New Year …

Four injured by the defeat of Newcastle

Newcastle was the worst hit with four players who left their defeat against Leicester due to an injury.

Steve Bruce lost to full-back Jetro Willems and Javier Manquillo during the first half, while Jonjo Shelvey was replaced at halftime since Newcastle's head coach made all three substitutes before the start of the second half.

To make matters worse, Newcastle also lost Fabian Schar at the beginning of the second half because of what appeared to be a hamstring injury, forcing them to play the last 39 minutes with 10 men.

Heaton, Wesley retired

Tom Heaton lies on the grass after suffering an injury in the second half

Aston Villa's pair, Tom Heaton and Wesley, suffered injuries during their 2-1 victory at Burnley.

England's international goalkeeper, Heaton, was unable to stand up again after trying to save Chris Wood's header in the 80th minute. He was down for about five minutes with a sprained right knee and was later replaced by Orjan Nyland.

Heaton became the second Villa player to be shot down after striker Wesley left 10 minutes earlier. The Brazilian was at the receiving end of a Burnley defender tackle Ben Mee and seemed to have a problem with his right leg.

Wesley de Villa receives treatment after a strong challenge from Ben Mee

The villa manager, Dean Smith, said: "They both felt their knee. We are still not sure of the forecast. We will let them go and do a scan to see them from there. Wesley felt something after Ben Mee's attack and Tom was when I was trying to get the ball out of the upper corner.

"It is too early to know, but our medical staff is with them now. They are two great players for the football club, so it certainly takes away the shine (victory) but a tremendous performance of today's boys."

Burn for up to eight weeks

Dan Burn receives treatment before being replaced by an injury.

Brighton's defender Dan Burn has suffered a fractured collarbone that will keep him out for six to eight weeks, according to Albion chief Graham Potter.

Burn was replaced by Bernardo just 22 minutes away from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at AMEX Stadium after a challenge from full-back Reece James. Fulham and Wigan's former defender, Burn, has played in the 21 Brighton games so far this season.

When asked in his post-match press conference what he thought of James's challenge that caused the injury, Potter said: "I don't think there's anything sinister, it just seemed like a very heavy contact. These things happen in football."

Watford loses Femenia

Kiko Women It was another that suffered injuries during Watford's 2-1 victory against Wolves on Vicarage Road.

The 28-year-old was ejected from the field in the 60th minute, again with what looked like a hamstring injury.