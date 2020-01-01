Half of the English fly George Ford agrees to a new agreement with Leicester Tigers | Rugby Union News





George Ford has committed his future with Leicester

England's international midfielder George Ford agreed to a new contract with Leicester Tigers.

Ford, who graduated from the Tigers Academy, is in his second term with the club after spending four seasons with Bath Rugby between 2013 and 2017.

Leicester has had problems this season, winning only one of his seven games at the Gallagher Premier, but Ford is determined to help change the fortunes of the club.

"They're going to be small building blocks, rebuild little and often, instead of a solution overnight … that's what was difficult for me," said Ford.

"I want to succeed, be part of a team that is winning trophies and in an environment that is doing it."

"I love this club (but) it's not close to where people want it to be."

"If I didn't believe we could make improvements, it could have been a different story, but I really believe it."

"I believe in resisting in difficult times and going out on the other side."

More to follow …