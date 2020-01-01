Granit Xhaka will stay in Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 01/01/20 11:35 pm

Granit Xhaka moved to North London in May 2016 from Germany

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will not leave the club in January, according to head coach Mikel Arteta.

The Swiss international seemed ready for a start after a few controversial months that included being stripped as a club captain for gesturing and cursing fans while booing him against Crystal Palace.

It was understood that Xhaka had even agreed terms with the Bundesliga team, Hertha Berlin, at the end of 2019, but after his 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year's Day, Arteta seemed to have no doubt that Xhaka's future had been resolved.

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League.

"I think he is going to stay," said the Spaniard after securing his first victory in charge in the Emirates.

"I really like it. The way we want to play, if we get it on board, it can be a great player for the football club."

"It's his commitment, I like how he focuses, I like how he lives his profession, he's willing to learn and he's a great soccer player."

"It is also your range of passes and I am delighted to have it."

