Gigi Hadid is the girl from the January 2020 calendar of V magazine – See the photo slideshow

Gigi Hadid is starting 2020 with a glamorous style and in Guess! Modeling on two black-and-white photos, the 23-year-old supermodel posed topless for the January issue of the V. Gigi magazine calendar, one of the most requested models, along with her sister Bella. Born on April 23, 1995, Gigi had an incredible year in 2019, and is already demonstrating that she is in demand when the new year begins. Gigi shared the photos of the January 2020 calendar on his official Instagram account, where he has 51.5 million Instagram followers

There are 12 supermodels that represent each month in the limited edition calendar that has become an annual tradition for the magazine. Each month, the image of a new model is published with the calendar for that month. Those who want to buy the full calendar can do so at the official V Magazine store.

In the first of the two photos, Gigi shows her beautiful face and wears a black leather cap with a silver chain. Her hair is whipped by the wind and several loose strands brush Gigi's face. Gigi is topless and covers her modesty with one hand around her back while the other supports her face.

The numbers "2020,quot; descend on his arm and the magazine's logo, a golden metallic "V,quot;, is superimposed on the image of Gigi.

Celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons made Gigi's face look very natural with the black and white contrast. Although Erin Parsons likes to create many dramatic looks, she kept Gigi's makeup very simple and chose to accentuate her natural beauty.

You can see the photos of Gigi Hadid selected for the magazine V calendar in the photo slideshow below.

The second photo in the slide show is the one that really contains the January 2020 calendar. The photo is full of steam, as it shows Gigi topless standing with his back to the camera. She wears Guess jeans and the Guess logo is clearly visible while Gigi poses with her hands in the back pockets.

Gigi's hair flows in loose waves below her waist. Celebrity stylist Panos Papandrianos created the style. What do you think of Gigi's photos for the January calendar of V magazine? Are you going to buy the full calendar or wait to see the model muses as they unfold each month?



