Georgia vs. fees. Baylor, predictions, betting trends for Sugar Bowl 2020

No. 5 Georgia (11-2) and No. 8 Baylor (11-2) are in the Sugar Bowl on January 1. Game schedule is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The game will be televised nationwide on ESPN.

Georgia has secured a third consecutive season with at least 11 wins under Kirby Smart, but it still ended the 2019 season with a bitter note, losing 37-10 to LSU in the SEC championship game. A victory there would have sent the Bulldogs to College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed.

Baylor is in a boat similar to the Bulldogs, the Playoff is barely lost with two losses to the No. 4 Oklahoma seed, in the regular season and the Big 12 title game, for 10 combined points. It may be a bit of comfort for Sporting News Coach of the Year Matt Rhule and Co., but a victory in the Sugar Bowl would set a record for victories in a single Bears season, at 12.

With that, Sporting News offers an early preview for the Sugar Bowl between Bulldogs and Bears:

Georgia vs. fees. Baylor for Sugar Bowl 2020

Spread: Georgia -6

Georgia -6 Total points: 41

41 Money Line: Georgia -240, Baylor +200

Georgia is a 6-point favorite according to Sports Insider; the line opened to -6.5 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Georgia vs. Baylor series of all time

Georgia and Baylor met four times between 1972 and 1989, all in the regular season, with Georgia winning all four meetings. The Bears are 1-0 of all time in the Sugar Bowl, winning their only game against No. 2 Tennessee on January 1, 1957; Georgia is 4-6, their last victory came in a 41-10 demolition of No. 10 Hawaii on January 1, 2008.

Three trends to know

– The Bulldogs are 7-5 this season against the spread when they are favored. The Bears are a perfect 4-0 against the spread as the loser.

– Georgia is 3-1 against the spread in bowl games since Kirby Smart took over in 2016, and 9-3 in neutral site games. Baylor is 1-0 and 3-1 against the spread in those circumstances, respectively, since Rhule took over in 2017.

– The Bulldogs are 3-2 in bowl games (including the Rose Bowl and Playoff championship game in 2017) in the last four seasons. Baylor is 3-0.

Three things to look at

Georgia's energy

This time last year, a supposedly dejected Georgia team showed up in New Orleans and was mistreated by a Texas team that everyone expected the Bulldogs to win. The general consensus was that Georgia did not want to be in the game since it was not the Playoff: a lame duck excuse that no longer flies in the era of the Playoffs. Will the Bulldogs have a different perspective this time after a shameful defeat against LSU in the game for the SEC title?

Georgia rush attack vs. Baylor defense

The Bears have been stingy in defense this year, impressive considering that they play in the Big 12. But how will they do against a fast Georgia attack that features D & # 39; Andre Swift (1,216 yards, 6.2 yards per carry, seven touchdowns), Brian Herrien (490 yards, 4.8 ypc, six scores) and Zamir White (316 yards, 5.2 ypc, three scores)? Baylor gives an average of 133.8 yards per game, and the Bears will need to harden against Georgia if they don't want to be gassed in the fourth quarter.

Charlie Brewer State

Brewer has been the focal point of the Bears' offense this year, completing 227 of 348 passes for 2,950 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions throughout the season. However, his status for the Sugar Bowl is unknown, after he left the Big 12 championship with a concussion. His backups, Jacob Zeno and Gerry Bohanon, combined to complete 6 of 21 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns without interceptions. If one of them ends up starting against Georgia, you can expect Kirby Smart to reduce the pressure to force some wandering throws.

Statistics that matter

Jake Fromm has been efficient this season, not spectacular, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,610 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. But in the two Bulldogs losses to South Carolina and LSU, Fromm had 48 of 93 (51.6 percent) for 520 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. If he fights early against a Baylor defense that has given 13 touchdowns and forced 17 interceptions, it could be a long game for the Bulldogs.

Georgia vs. Prediction Baylor

Georgia and Baylor know something about routine games, winning nine combined games of one possession. Expect things to start slowly as each team feels for the other; Georgia will enter the board first before Baylor finds a way to tie it at halftime. It will be equally tight in the second half, with both defenses forcing turnovers, but Fromm will make enough plays to set a final touchdown for Georgia's impressive quick attack. That will seal a game that is closer than the score suggests.

Georgia 34, Baylor 23