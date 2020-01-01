Georgia vs. Baylor live, updates, summary of Sugar Bowl 2020

By Lisa Witt
Sports

There is only one game left on New Year's Day, and on New Year's 6, Wednesday: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Both Bulldogs and Bears enter this game with disappointing losses, albeit differently. Georgia was battered 37-10 by the No. 1 LSU in the SEC championship game, running virtually homeless at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. A victory there would have led the Bulldogs to their second round of college football in three seasons. But a second consecutive defeat in the game for the conference title earned them a second consecutive place in the Sugar Bowl.

MORE: college football bowl schedule

Baylor also had Playoff aspirations on the conference championship weekend. But the Bears lost their second hard-fought game against Oklahoma, this time 30-23, to fall out of the playoff dispute. That said, Baylor had one of his best seasons in the history of the show under Sporting News coach of the year Matt Rhule, 11-2 two seasons after 1-11. The Bears will put everything at stake for Rhule on Wednesday. Can the same be said of Georgia, which will not have several headlines and was left with nothing against Texas in this game last season?

Check out Sporting News live updates, highlights and score changes for Georgia vs.. Baylor:

Georgia vs Baylor score

1Q2Q3Q4QF
Georgia
Baylor

Georgia vs. Baylor scoring plays

Georgia vs. Baylor live updates, highlights

(The start is at 8 p.m. ET. Updates will begin at that time).

Recent Articles

Georgia vs. Baylor live, updates, summary of Sugar Bowl 2020

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
There is only one game left on New Year's Day, and on New Year's 6, Wednesday: No. 5 Georgia vs....
Read more

The star of & # 39; Suits & # 39; Sarah Rafferty joins & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & #...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennIt is confirmed that the redhead who plays Donna Paulsen in & # 39; Suits & # 39; He will join the long series...
Read more

Manchester United analyzes transfer options for midfield in January, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Jonathan Isaac's injury update: Magic forward stretched from the floor with the left knee hyperextended

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The magical forward Jonathan Isaac was in the process of making one of his characteristic explosive plays in transition on...
Read more

Kanye West rushes to finish & # 39; Jesus is born & # 39; in 24 hours

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennLaunched on December 25 to coincide with the festive Christmas holiday, the follow-up of & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; It...
Read more
©