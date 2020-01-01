Georgia vs. Baylor live, updates, summary of Sugar Bowl 2020

There is only one game left on New Year's Day, and on New Year's 6, Wednesday: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Both Bulldogs and Bears enter this game with disappointing losses, albeit differently. Georgia was battered 37-10 by the No. 1 LSU in the SEC championship game, running virtually homeless at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. A victory there would have led the Bulldogs to their second round of college football in three seasons. But a second consecutive defeat in the game for the conference title earned them a second consecutive place in the Sugar Bowl.

Baylor also had Playoff aspirations on the conference championship weekend. But the Bears lost their second hard-fought game against Oklahoma, this time 30-23, to fall out of the playoff dispute. That said, Baylor had one of his best seasons in the history of the show under Sporting News coach of the year Matt Rhule, 11-2 two seasons after 1-11. The Bears will put everything at stake for Rhule on Wednesday. Can the same be said of Georgia, which will not have several headlines and was left with nothing against Texas in this game last season?

